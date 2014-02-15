Menu
Poster of No Way Out
1 poster
No Way Out

No Way Out

Elq Chka 18+
No Way Out - trailer
No Way Out  trailer
Country Armenia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 15 February 2014
Release date
15 February 2014 Armenia
Also known as
Elq Chka, No Way Out, Выхода нет
Director
Vahe Sayan
Cast
Kamo Unanyan
Artashes Aleksanyan
Artashes Aleksanyan
Armen Marutyan
Arshavir Panosyan
Armen Soghoyan
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
