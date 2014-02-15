Menu
1 poster
No Way Out
No Way Out
Elq Chka
18+
Drama
Crime
No Way Out
trailer
trailer
Country
Armenia
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
15 February 2014
Release date
15 February 2014
Armenia
Also known as
Elq Chka, No Way Out, Выхода нет
Director
Vahe Sayan
Cast
Kamo Unanyan
Artashes Aleksanyan
Armen Marutyan
Arshavir Panosyan
Armen Soghoyan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for No Way Out
7.2
No Escape
(2015)
Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
No Way Out
Trailer
0
0
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
