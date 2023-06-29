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Poster of Zoloto Makkeny
Kinoafisha Films Zoloto Makkeny

Zoloto Makkeny

, 2023
Zoloto Makkeny
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Zoloto Makkeny

Cast

Елдос Шәйкенов
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 June 2023
Release date
29 June 2023 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

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