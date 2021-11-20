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Poster of The Generation of Evil
8.1
Kinoafisha Films The Generation of Evil
8.1

The Generation of Evil

, 2021
Piktųjų karta
Lithuania / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Generation of Evil
8.1

Cast

Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Vytautas Kaniusonis
Ainis Storpirštis
Donatas Simukauskas
Vaidotas Martinaitis
Toma Vaskeviciute
Director Emilis Welyvis
Writer Jonas Banys, Emilis Welyvis
Composer Kipras Masanauskas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 26 June 2023
World premiere 20 November 2021
Release date
14 October 2022 Lithuania N16
2 February 2023 South Korea 18
27 January 2023 Taiwan
Budget €1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,095,145
Production Kinokultas
Also known as
Piktuju Karta, The Generation of Evil, A Geração do Mal, Kurjuse generatsioon, La Generacion del Mal, Piktųjų karta, Pokolenie zła, Поколение злых, 새로운 시대: 악의 도시, 悪魔の世代, 萬惡世代

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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