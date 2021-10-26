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Poster of The Black Square
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Black Square
5.6

The Black Square

, 2021
The Black Square
Germany / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Black Square
5.6

Synopsis

VINCENT, a struggling art-thief and failed artist, stole Malewitsch’s legendary abstract painting the „Black Square”. The sale and handover to a Russian Oligarch and his designated art expert MARTHA is set to take place on a cruise ship. When Vincent and his younger partner NILS realise that their principal accomplice will not show-up to provide the boarding tickets and fake ID’s, they desperately overbear two men in order to sneak their way onto the ship. To their horror they quickly learn that their victims are part of the cruise ship’s entertainment act. Desperate not to blow their cover, Vincent and Nils take on their roles as David Bowie and Elvis Presley doubles with varying degrees of success. Despite his best efforts, Vincent’s talents hardly convince the passengers and it does not take long until various crew members discover their true identities and the value of their loot. A wild goose chase for the “Black Square” breaks loose in the belly of the cruise ship…

Cast

Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller
Martha
Pheline Roggan
Mia Ricardus
Bernhard Schütz
Bernhard Schütz
Vincent Kowalski
Jacob Matschenz
Jacob Matschenz
Nils Forberg
Christopher Schärf
Levi Staude
Victoria Trauttmansdorff
Helen Caracas
Wolfgang Packhäuser
Bernhard Lossa
Tobias van Dieken
Harald Sibelius
Christian Ehrich
Ilja Komarow
Mathias Renneisen
Tarek Amandi
Director Peter Meister
Writer Peter Meister
Composer Andreas Lucas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 12 June 2022
World premiere 26 October 2021
Release date
25 November 2021 Germany 12
Production Frisbeefilms, Das kleine Fernsehspiel (ZDF), Port au Prince Film & Kultur Produktion
Also known as
Das Schwarze Quadrat, The Black Square, Le Carré Noir, Le Mystère du Carré Noir, O Roubo do Quadrado Negro, Ограбление на лайнере

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 9 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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