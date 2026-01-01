Menu
Kinoafisha Films Следствие ведут знатоки: Букет на приеме

Следствие ведут знатоки: Букет на приеме

Следствие ведут знатоки: Букет на приеме 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1978
Also known as
Buket na priyome, Следствие ведут знатоки: Букет на приеме, Bukiet na powitanie
Director
Vyacheslav Brovkin
Cast
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Boris Bystrov
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Georgy Martyniuk
Georgy Martyniuk
Mikhail Polyak
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
