1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Oboroten v pogonakh
Oboroten v pogonakh
Oboroten v pogonakh
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
1 January 2013
Production
Film.ua, Postmodern
Also known as
Oboroten v pogonakh, Оборотень в погонах
Director
Aleksandr Budennyy
Cast
Vyacheslav Razbegaev
Mihail Zhigalov
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Viktor Saraykin
Dmytro Surzhykov
3.6
Rate
10
votes
4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
No reviews
Write review
