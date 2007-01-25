ProductionPeace Arch Entertainment Group, Artina Films
Also known as
Chapter 27, Capitolul 27, Capítulo 27, Capítulo 27 - O Assassinato de John Lennon, Chapitre 27, Chapter 27 - Die Ermordung des John Lennon, Chapter 27 - John Lennonin murha, Chapter 27 - Mordet på John Lennon, El asesinato de John Lennon, El asesino de John Lennon, Kefalaio 27, Mordet på John Lennon, Rozdział 27, Skyrius 27, Глава 27, Розділ 27, チャプター27
Film rating
6.5
Rate15 votes
5.6IMDb
Quotes
John Lennon[Signing an album for Mark David Chapman]Is that all?
Mark David Chapman[Stunned and shaky]Yeah. Thanks.
John LennonYou sure? That's all?
Mark David ChapmanYes. That's all. Thanks John.
John LennonYou're welcome.
[Turns and leaves]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.