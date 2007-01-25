Yes. That's all. Thanks John.

Mark David Chapman Yes. That's all. Thanks John.

You sure? That's all?

John Lennon You sure? That's all?

Mark David Chapman [Stunned and shaky] Yeah. Thanks.

Is that all?

[Signing an album for Mark David Chapman]

John Lennon [Signing an album for Mark David Chapman] Is that all?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.