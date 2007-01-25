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Poster of Chapter 27
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Chapter 27
6.5

Chapter 27

, 2007
Chapter 27
USA, Canada / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Chapter 27
6.5

Cast

Ursula Abbott
Jeri
George Bryant II
Kevin Kennon
Mark Lindsay Chapman
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan
Jude
Melissa Demian
Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Mark David Chapman
Molly Griffith
Centerfold Model
Judah Friedlander
Judah Friedlander
Paul Goresh
Roy Milton Davis
Homeless Man
Brian Bell
Cabbie#2
Dan Schultz
Steve
Director J.P. Schaefer
Writer J.P. Schaefer, Jack Jones
Composer Anthony Marinelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 15 December 2007
World premiere 25 January 2007
Release date
25 January 2007 Russia 18+
25 January 2007 France
9 February 2007 Germany
25 January 2007 Kazakhstan
25 January 2007 Poland
25 January 2007 USA
25 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 5,000,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $187,488
Production Peace Arch Entertainment Group, Artina Films
Also known as
Chapter 27, Capitolul 27, Capítulo 27, Capítulo 27 - O Assassinato de John Lennon, Chapitre 27, Chapter 27 - Die Ermordung des John Lennon, Chapter 27 - John Lennonin murha, Chapter 27 - Mordet på John Lennon, El asesinato de John Lennon, El asesino de John Lennon, Kefalaio 27, Mordet på John Lennon, Rozdział 27, Skyrius 27, Глава 27, Розділ 27, チャプター27

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

John Lennon [Signing an album for Mark David Chapman] Is that all?
Mark David Chapman [Stunned and shaky] Yeah. Thanks.
John Lennon You sure? That's all?
Mark David Chapman Yes. That's all. Thanks John.
John Lennon You're welcome.
[Turns and leaves]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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