Margaret Hall We don't have the money.

Alek 'Al' Spera You have to get the money. Is that not clear enough?

Margaret Hall It's $50,000. It is not the kind of thing that everyone can just go out and get.

Alek 'Al' Spera Have you spoken with your husband?

Margaret Hall He can't be reached. He's on a carrier somewhere in the nor - This is truly none of your business.

Alek 'Al' Spera What about the old man? Well, you have to try harder.

Margaret Hall "Try harder?"

Alek 'Al' Spera I don't think you're really trying.

Margaret Hall Really?

Alek 'Al' Spera Yes.

Margaret Hall Well, maybe you should explain "really trying" to me, Mr. Spera. Tell me - how would you be "really trying" if you were me? But you're not me, are you? You don't have my petty concerns to clutter your life and keep you from trying. You don't have three kids to feed, or worry about the future of a 17-year-old boy who nearly got himself killed driving back from some kind of a nightclub with his 30-year-old friend sitting drunk in the seat beside him. No, these are not your concerns. I see that. But perhaps you're right, Mr. Spera. Perhaps I could be trying a little harder. Maybe sometime tomorrow between dropping Dylan at baseball practice and picking up my father-in-law from the hospital, I might find a way to try a little harder. Maybe I should take a page from your book: go to the track, find a card game. Maybe I should blackmail someone. Or maybe you have another idea. I mean, maybe you have a better idea of how I might try a little harder to find this $50,000 you've come here to steal from me.