Poster of The Deep End
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Deep End

The Deep End

The Deep End 18+
Synopsis

A woman spirals out of control while trying to keep her son from being found culpable in a murder investigation.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 14 December 2001
World premiere 21 January 2001
Release date
21 January 2001 Russia 16+
14 February 2002 Czechia 15+
16 August 2001 Germany
30 August 2001 Great Britain
21 January 2001 Kazakhstan
19 October 2001 Spain
3 May 2002 Turkey
21 January 2001 USA
21 January 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,031,529
Production i5 Films
Also known as
The Deep End, Bleu profond, El precio del silencio, Até ao Fim, Até o Fim, Deep End, Dipsiz, En lo más profundo, I segreti del lago, Jezero smrti, Ljubav bez izlaza, Mélyvíz, Na samym dnie, Se vathia nera, Temná voda, The deep End - Trügerische Stille, Trügerische Stille, Σε βαθιά νερά, Στα βαθιά, На самом дне, Цената на мълчанието, ディープ・エンド, 午夜摇篮曲, 暗夜搖籃曲, 暗夜摇篮曲, 欲劫迷离
Director
Scott McGehee
David Siegel
Cast
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Goran Višnjić
Goran Višnjić
Jonathan Tucker
Jonathan Tucker
Peter Donat
Quotes
Margaret Hall We don't have the money.
Alek 'Al' Spera You have to get the money. Is that not clear enough?
Margaret Hall It's $50,000. It is not the kind of thing that everyone can just go out and get.
Alek 'Al' Spera Have you spoken with your husband?
Margaret Hall He can't be reached. He's on a carrier somewhere in the nor - This is truly none of your business.
Alek 'Al' Spera What about the old man? Well, you have to try harder.
Margaret Hall "Try harder?"
Alek 'Al' Spera I don't think you're really trying.
Margaret Hall Really?
Alek 'Al' Spera Yes.
Margaret Hall Well, maybe you should explain "really trying" to me, Mr. Spera. Tell me - how would you be "really trying" if you were me? But you're not me, are you? You don't have my petty concerns to clutter your life and keep you from trying. You don't have three kids to feed, or worry about the future of a 17-year-old boy who nearly got himself killed driving back from some kind of a nightclub with his 30-year-old friend sitting drunk in the seat beside him. No, these are not your concerns. I see that. But perhaps you're right, Mr. Spera. Perhaps I could be trying a little harder. Maybe sometime tomorrow between dropping Dylan at baseball practice and picking up my father-in-law from the hospital, I might find a way to try a little harder. Maybe I should take a page from your book: go to the track, find a card game. Maybe I should blackmail someone. Or maybe you have another idea. I mean, maybe you have a better idea of how I might try a little harder to find this $50,000 you've come here to steal from me.
Alek 'Al' Spera You're right. I'm not you. I don't - This is only a business opportunity. That's all.
