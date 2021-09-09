Menu
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4.4
Kinoafisha Films American Night

American Night

American Night 18+
Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 October 2021
World premiere 9 September 2021
Release date
24 November 2022 Russia World Pictures
24 November 2022 Azerbaijan 16+
19 May 2022 Italy
1 October 2021 Netherlands 16
MPAA R
Production Martha Production, Pegasus, QMI
Also known as
American Night, Amerikan Gecesi, Amerykańska noc, Noite Americana, Νύχτα στη Νέα Υόρκη, Американская ночь, Идеальное ограбление, 아메리칸 나이트, バイオレンス・ナイト
Director
Alessio Della Valle
Alessio Della Valle
Cast
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven
Fortunato Cerlino
Fortunato Cerlino
4.5
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
American Night Trailer in russian
