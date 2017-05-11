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Poster of The Wizard of Lies
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Wizard of Lies
6.7

The Wizard of Lies

, 2017
The Wizard of Lies
USA / Biography, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Wizard of Lies
6.7

Cast

Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Bernie Madoff
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Ruth Madoff
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
Mark Madoff
Kathrine Narducci
Kathrine Narducci
Eleanor Squillari
Lily Rabe
Lily Rabe
Nathan Darrow
Andrew Madoff
Diana Henriques
Diana B. Henriques
Michael Kostroff
Peter Madoff
Steve Coulter
Martin London
David Lipman
Martin Flumenbaum
Kelly AuCoin
Kelly AuCoin
Agent Cacioppi
Director Barry Levinson
Writer Sam Levinson, Samuel Baum, John Burnham Schwartz, Diana Henriques
Composer Evgueni Galperine, Sacha Galperine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 27 May 2017
World premiere 11 May 2017
Release date
11 May 2017 Portugal
21 May 2017 Spain
Production Home Box Office (HBO), Tribeca Productions
Also known as
The Wizard of Lies, Arcyoszust, Čarobnjak za laži, Čarovnik za laži, Hazugságok mágusa, Le magicien des mensonges, Madoff: Teia de Mentiras, O Mago das Mentiras, The Wizard of Lies - Das Lügengenie, Valede võlur, Vrajitorul minciunilor, Wizard of Lies, Yalanlar Büyücüsü, Η απάτη του αιώνα, Лжец, Великий и Ужасный, Магьосникът на лъжите, Маестро брехні, ウィザード・オブ・ライズ, 嘘の天才～史上最大の金融詐欺～ウィザード・オブ・ライズ, 龐氏騙局, Мастер лжи, El Mago De Las Mentiras

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

[the Madoffs watch TV as they attempt suicide by Ambien overdose]
Ruth Madoff Can't we just have quiet?
Bernie Madoff I can't fall asleep unless I watch something.
Ruth Madoff You just took a whole fucking bottle of Ambien, Bernie. Sleep's not gonna be your problem.
Bernie Madoff My mind races.
Ruth Madoff Fine. Our last night on Earth will be you, me and Judy Garland. How romantic.
Bernie Madoff Let's not get started, Ruth.
[Bernie takes Ruth's hand]
Bernie Madoff We had a good life, didn't we?
Ruth Madoff Hmm. Yeah. Until you ruined it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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