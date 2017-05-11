[the Madoffs watch TV as they attempt suicide by Ambien overdose]

Ruth Madoff Can't we just have quiet?

Bernie Madoff I can't fall asleep unless I watch something.

Ruth Madoff You just took a whole fucking bottle of Ambien, Bernie. Sleep's not gonna be your problem.

Bernie Madoff My mind races.

Ruth Madoff Fine. Our last night on Earth will be you, me and Judy Garland. How romantic.

Bernie Madoff Let's not get started, Ruth.

[Bernie takes Ruth's hand]

Bernie Madoff We had a good life, didn't we?