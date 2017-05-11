[the Madoffs watch TV as they attempt suicide by Ambien overdose]
Ruth Madoff
Can't we just have quiet?
Bernie Madoff
I can't fall asleep unless I watch something.
Ruth Madoff
You just took a whole fucking bottle of Ambien, Bernie. Sleep's not gonna be your problem.
Bernie Madoff
My mind races.
Ruth Madoff
Fine. Our last night on Earth will be you, me and Judy Garland. How romantic.
Bernie Madoff
Let's not get started, Ruth.
[Bernie takes Ruth's hand]
Bernie Madoff
We had a good life, didn't we?
Ruth Madoff
Hmm. Yeah. Until you ruined it.