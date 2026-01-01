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Poster of No Road Back
5.8
Kinoafisha Films No Road Back
5.8

No Road Back

, 1957
No Road Back
Great Britain / Crime / 18+
Poster of No Road Back
5.8

Synopsis

A blind and deaf woman dedicates her life and sacrifices all she has for her son, a good-for-nothing troublemaker who gets mixed up with a criminal gang that tries to frame him for a robbery.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Spike
Skip Homeier
John Railton
Paul Carpenter
Clem Hayes
Patricia Dainton
Beth
Norman Wooland
Insp. Harris
Margaret Rawlings
Mrs. Railton
Eleanor Summerfield
Marguerite
Alfie Bass
Rudge Harvey
Robert Bruce
Sgt. Brooks
Philip Ray
Garage Man
Director Montgomery Tully
Writer Falkland L. Cary, Philip Weathers, Charles Leeds, Montgomery Tully
Composer John Veale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 4 February 1957
Release date
25 March 1960 Germany 16
4 February 1957 Great Britain
Production Gibraltar Films Ltd.
Also known as
No Road Back, Les criminels de Londres, Club di gangsters, De misdadigers van Londen, Die blinde Spinne, Fără drum de întoarcere, Pakotie tukossa, Utan återvändo, Обратной дороги нет

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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