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Kinoafisha Films The Trap

The Trap

, 2017
The Trap
Germany, USA / Thriller, Crime / 18+

Synopsis

An ex-con is out for revenge against a gangster rapper and former friend who let him take the fall for a robbery they committed 14 years earlier.

Cast

James Franco
James Franco
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson
Al Pacino
Al Pacino
Richard Pease
Director Harmony Korine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2017
Also known as
The Trap

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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