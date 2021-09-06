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Poster of Life of Crime 1984-2020
8.4
Kinoafisha Films Life of Crime 1984-2020
8.4

Life of Crime 1984-2020

, 2021
Life of Crime 1984-2020
USA / Biography, Crime, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Life of Crime 1984-2020
8.4

Synopsis

An intimate documentary that looks at the vicious cycles of drug addiction and street crime in one of the roughest parts of New Jersey.

Cast

Deliris
Freddy
Robert
Director Jon Alpert
Composer Residente
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2021
Online premiere 30 November 2021
World premiere 6 September 2021
Release date
6 September 2021 Netherlands 16
Production Downtown Community Television Center, Running Man
Also known as
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Kuritegelik elu 1984-2020, Viața sub semnul criminalității 1984-2020, Vida de Crime 1984-2020, Život zločina, Zločinsko življenje, Życie przestępcze 1984-2020, Живот криминала, Животот на криминалот, Преступная жизнь: 1984-2020, 라이프 오브 크라임 1984-2020, 紐澤西之罪

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.4 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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