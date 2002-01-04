Menu
Synopsis

When a serial killer turns his attention on the lead detective he is asked to check into a clinic treating law enforcement officials who cant face their jobs. As the patients begin being murdered they restart doing what they do best.
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 18 November 2002
World premiere 4 January 2002
Release date
4 January 2002 Russia 16+
4 January 2002 Denmark
16 January 2002 France
17 January 2002 Germany
1 February 2002 Great Britain 18
4 January 2002 Greece
17 January 2002 Hungary
15 March 2002 Italy
4 January 2002 Kazakhstan
25 January 2002 Spain
20 September 2002 USA
4 January 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,632,383
Production Universal Pictures, KC Medien, Capella International
Also known as
D-Tox, Eye See You, Compte à rebours mortel, Clinica, D-Tox - Compte à rebours mortel, D-Tox - Im Auge der Angst, D-Tox (Ojo asesino), Detoks, Detoksikacija, Detoksikatsia, Detox, I See You, Sát Nhân Móc Mắt, The Outpost, Ubojica medju nama, Детоксикация, Детоксикація, Противоотрова, 狙擊殺手
Director
Jim Gillespie
Cast
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Charles S. Dutton
Charles S. Dutton
Polly Walker
Polly Walker
Kris Kristofferson
Kris Kristofferson
Anthony J. Mifsud
Quotes
[first lines]
911 operator 911, what is your emergency?
disguised voice I'm tired of the way things are, as opposed to the way they should be.
911 operator Is this an emergency? Where are you located?
disguised voice That really doesn't matter, so hear me out.
911 operator Can we have your name please?
disguised voice Of course, "Common Denominator", your man in the street. Now don't ask a another question or I will be obliged to do bad. Doing bad, you would have to assume responsibility. No interruptions. That's natural selection. Born to win, born to lose, born to die, three situations that make up everything in the world. No interference, but interference happens. People need to fear the important task I enjoy doing. I don't believe people are not good by nature, not at all. So if you remove the rule of authority, even the police, then you'll see life as God intended it to be. A world of pandemonium and quotients. Without rules, the weak and diseased would be gone, streets red with blood, the way nature intended it to be. There will be another body found. Thank you for your time.
