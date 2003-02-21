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Poster of The Life of David Gale
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Life of David Gale
7.2

The Life of David Gale

, 2003
The Life of David Gale
USA, Germany / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Life of David Gale
7.2

Synopsis

A man against capital punishment is accused of murdering a fellow activist and is sent to death row.

Cast

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
David Gale
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Bitsey Bloom
Laura Linney
Laura Linney
Constance Harraway
Rhona Mitra
Rhona Mitra
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy
Leon Rippy
Matt Craven
Matt Craven
Dusty Wright
Jim Beaver
Brandy Little
Motel Waitress
Chris Warner
Gabriel Mann
Zack Stemmons
Cleo King
Cleo King
Barbara Kreuster
Director Alan Parker
Writer Charles Randolph
Composer Alex Parker, Jake Parker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 14 March 2003
World premiere 21 February 2003
Release date
17 July 2003 Russia Парадиз 18+
17 July 2003 Belarus
21 February 2003 Brazil
28 August 2003 Czechia 15+
23 April 2003 France
13 March 2003 Germany
14 March 2003 Great Britain
11 April 2003 Greece
21 March 2003 Italy
17 July 2003 Kazakhstan
13 March 2003 Netherlands
8 August 2003 Portugal
21 March 2003 South Korea 15
6 June 2003 Spain
4 April 2003 Sweden
21 February 2003 USA
17 July 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $38,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,955,598
Production Universal Pictures, Intermedia Films, Dirty Hands Productions
Also known as
The Life of David Gale, La vida de David Gale, Život Davida Galea, Das Leben des David Gale, A Vida de David Gale, Cuộc Đời Của David Gale, David Gale élete, David Gale elu, David Galen elämä, David Gales liv, Deivida Geila slepenā dzīve, Deivido Geilo paslaptis, Devid Geilis Tskhovreba, Devid Geylin Heyati, Historien om David Gale, I zoi tou David Gale, Inocente ou Culpado?, La vie de David Gale, Ölümle yaşam arasında, Viata lui David Gale, Zivljenje Davida Gala, Życie za życie, Η ζωή του Ντέιβιντ Γκέιλ, Животът на Дейвид Гейл, Жизнь Дэвида Гейла, Життя Девіда Ґейла, ライフ・オブ・デビッド・ゲイル, 大卫·戈尔的一生, 鐵幕疑雲, David Gale'in Həyatı

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Berlin International Film Festival — all awards and nominations (1)
Updated 9 March 2023

Quotes

David Gale Fantasies have to be unrealistic because the moment, the second that you get what you seek, you don't, you can't want it anymore. In order to continue to exist, desire must have its objects perpetually absent. It's not the "it" that you want, it's the fantasy of "it." So, desire supports crazy fantasies. This is what Pascal means when he says that we are only truly happy when daydreaming about future happiness. Or why we say the hunt is sweeter than the kill. Or be careful what you wish for. Not because you'll get it, but because you're doomed not to want it once you do. So the lesson of Lacan is, living by your wants will never make you happy. What it means to be fully human is to strive to live by ideas and ideals and not to measure your life by what you've attained in terms of your desires but those small moments of integrity, compassion, rationality, even self-sacrifice. Because in the end, the only way that we can measure the significance of our own lives is by valuing the lives of others.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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