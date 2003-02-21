7.2The Life of David Gale
The Life of David Gale, 2003
USA, Germany / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Synopsis
A man against capital punishment is accused of murdering a fellow activist and is sent to death row.
Cast
Brandy Little
Motel Waitress
Gabriel Mann
Zack Stemmons
Director Alan Parker
Writer Charles Randolph
Composer Alex Parker, Jake Parker
Film details
Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 14 March 2003
World premiere 21 February 2003
Release date
|17 July 2003
|Russia
|Парадиз
|18+
|17 July 2003
|Belarus
|21 February 2003
|Brazil
|28 August 2003
|Czechia
|15+
|23 April 2003
|France
|13 March 2003
|Germany
|14 March 2003
|Great Britain
|11 April 2003
|Greece
|21 March 2003
|Italy
|17 July 2003
|Kazakhstan
|13 March 2003
|Netherlands
|8 August 2003
|Portugal
|21 March 2003
|South Korea
|15
|6 June 2003
|Spain
|4 April 2003
|Sweden
|21 February 2003
|USA
|17 July 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $38,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,955,598
Production Universal Pictures, Intermedia Films, Dirty Hands Productions
Also known as
The Life of David Gale, La vida de David Gale, Život Davida Galea, Das Leben des David Gale, A Vida de David Gale, Cuộc Đời Của David Gale, David Gale élete, David Gale elu, David Galen elämä, David Gales liv, Deivida Geila slepenā dzīve, Deivido Geilo paslaptis, Devid Geilis Tskhovreba, Devid Geylin Heyati, Historien om David Gale, I zoi tou David Gale, Inocente ou Culpado?, La vie de David Gale, Ölümle yaşam arasında, Viata lui David Gale, Zivljenje Davida Gala, Życie za życie, Η ζωή του Ντέιβιντ Γκέιλ, Животът на Дейвид Гейл, Жизнь Дэвида Гейла, Життя Девіда Ґейла, ライフ・オブ・デビッド・ゲイル, 大卫·戈尔的一生, 鐵幕疑雲, David Gale'in Həyatı
Updated 9 March 2023
Quotes
David Gale Fantasies have to be unrealistic because the moment, the second that you get what you seek, you don't, you can't want it anymore. In order to continue to exist, desire must have its objects perpetually absent. It's not the "it" that you want, it's the fantasy of "it." So, desire supports crazy fantasies. This is what Pascal means when he says that we are only truly happy when daydreaming about future happiness. Or why we say the hunt is sweeter than the kill. Or be careful what you wish for. Not because you'll get it, but because you're doomed not to want it once you do. So the lesson of Lacan is, living by your wants will never make you happy. What it means to be fully human is to strive to live by ideas and ideals and not to measure your life by what you've attained in terms of your desires but those small moments of integrity, compassion, rationality, even self-sacrifice. Because in the end, the only way that we can measure the significance of our own lives is by valuing the lives of others.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
The filming of a scene portraying a protest against the death penalty at the Texas State Capitol was briefly interrupted when a group of genuine political demonstrators arrived.
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