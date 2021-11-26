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Poster of As Verdades
5.9
Kinoafisha Films As Verdades
5.9

As Verdades

, 2022
As Verdades
Brazil / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of As Verdades
5.9

Synopsis

A police officer tries to find out who is to blame for a crime committed against a candidate for mayor of a small town. He hears versions of a hired killer, the victim's fiancée, and the candidate himself.

Cast

Thomas Aquino
Thomas Aquino
Cícero
Bianca Bin
Francisca
Drica Moraes
Amara
Lázaro Ramos
Lázaro Ramos
Josué
Tânia Tôko
Teresa
Edvana Carvalho
Sâmia
Zécarlos Machado
Valmir
Cássia Valle
Antônia
Director José Eduardo Belmonte
Writer Pedro Furtado
Composer André Luiz Machado
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 19 November 2022
World premiere 26 November 2021
Release date
30 June 2022 Brazil 16
Production Gullane
Also known as
As Verdades

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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