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5.9
Kinoafisha
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As Verdades
5.9
As Verdades
, 2022
As Verdades
Brazil / Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
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5.9
Synopsis
A police officer tries to find out who is to blame for a crime committed against a candidate for mayor of a small town. He hears versions of a hired killer, the victim's fiancée, and the candidate himself.
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Cast
Thomas Aquino
Cícero
Bianca Bin
Francisca
Drica Moraes
Amara
Lázaro Ramos
Josué
Tânia Tôko
Teresa
Edvana Carvalho
Sâmia
Zécarlos Machado
Valmir
Cássia Valle
Antônia
Director
José Eduardo Belmonte
Writer
Pedro Furtado
Composer
André Luiz Machado
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
19 November 2022
World premiere
26 November 2021
Release date
30 June 2022
Brazil
16
Production
Gullane
Also known as
As Verdades
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 1 November 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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