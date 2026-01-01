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Poster of Equus
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Equus
7.1

Equus

, 1977
Equus
USA, Great Britain / Drama, Crime, Horror / 18+
Poster of Equus
7.1

Synopsis

A psychiatrist attempts to uncover a troubled stable boy's disturbing obsession with horses.

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Martin Dysart
Colin Blakely
Frank Strang
Harry Andrews
Harry Dalton
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Hesther Saloman
Jenny Agutter
Jenny Agutter
Jill Mason
Kate Reid
Margaret Dysart
John Wyman
Horseman
Elva Mai Hoover
Miss Raintree
Joan Plowright
Joan Plowright
Dora Strang
Peter Firth
Alan Strang
Director Sidney Lumet
Writer Peter Shaffer
Composer Richard Rodney Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 1977
World premiere 16 October 1977
Release date
16 October 1977 Russia 6+
20 October 1977 Great Britain 15
16 October 1977 Kazakhstan
16 October 1977 USA
16 October 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Production Persky-Bright Productions, Winkast Film Productions
Also known as
Equus, Fliehende Pferde, Equus - Blinde Pferde, Equus - hästen, Equus - hestenes gud, Equus - slepi konji, Hasten, Hesteguden, Hevonen, Jeździec, Küheylan, Έκβους, Равнопоставеност, Эквус, エクウス

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Martin Dysart Moments snap together like magnets forged in a chain of shackles. Why? I can trace them, I can even with time pull them apart again. But why at the start were they ever magnetized at all. Why those particular moments of experience and no others, I do not know! And nor does ANY BODY ELSE! And if *I* don't know, if I can *never* know, what am I doing here? I don't mean clinically doing, or socially doing, but fundamentally. These whys, these questions, are fundamental. Yet they have no place in a consulting room. So then do I? Do any of us?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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