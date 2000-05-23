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Poster of Cord
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Cord
5.7

Cord

, 2000
Cord
Canada / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Cord
5.7

Cast

Daryl Hannah
Daryl Hannah
Anne White
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly
Helen
Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Jack
Vincent Gallo
Vincent Gallo
Frank
Johanna Black
Emily
Sharon Bajer
Dr. Webster
Chad Bruce
Detective Duncan
Vanessa MaCrae
Delivery Woman
Blake Taylor
Good Doctor
Seun Olagunju
Young Man
Director Sidney J. Furie
Writer Joel Hladecek, Yas Takata
Composer Robert Carli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 23 May 2000
MPAA R
Production Blue Rider Pictures, Blue Rider Pictures, GFT Paquin Entertainment
Also known as
Cord, Hide and Seek, Jeu mortel, Atada. Muerte en las entrañas, Cord - Fuga Impossível, Cord: Fuga Impossível, Cord: Muerte en sus entrañas, De-a v-ati ascunselea, Foniko paihnidi, Jogo Cruel, Katseklaasiterror, Köysi kiristyy, L'ultimo anello della follia, La peur au ventre, Mia anasa prin to thanato, Rémálompár, Zabawa w chowanego, Φονικό παιχνίδι, Цепь, コード, Atada, Atada. Muerte en las extrañas, Cord (aka Hide and Seek), Cord (Atada)

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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