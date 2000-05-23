ProductionBlue Rider Pictures, Blue Rider Pictures, GFT Paquin Entertainment
Also known as
Cord, Hide and Seek, Jeu mortel, Atada. Muerte en las entrañas, Cord - Fuga Impossível, Cord: Fuga Impossível, Cord: Muerte en sus entrañas, De-a v-ati ascunselea, Foniko paihnidi, Jogo Cruel, Katseklaasiterror, Köysi kiristyy, L'ultimo anello della follia, La peur au ventre, Mia anasa prin to thanato, Rémálompár, Zabawa w chowanego, Φονικό παιχνίδι, Цепь, コード, Atada, Atada. Muerte en las extrañas, Cord (aka Hide and Seek), Cord (Atada)
Film rating
5.7
Rate10 votes
5.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.