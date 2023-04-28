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Poster of Boss
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Boss
7.2

Boss

, 2023
Boss
Romania, Luxembourg / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Boss
7.2

Synopsis

It follows Bogdan, who takes part in an armed robbery with three men he barely knows. While fleeing the crime scene, he accidentally runs over a witness who ultimately dies. This will disrupt the very core of his moral being.

Cast

Laurentiu Bãnescu
Bogdan
Sergiu Costache
Relu
Ioana Bugarin
Carla
Sorin Tofan
Mitrica Stan
'Boss'
Teodor Corban
Bogdan's father
Cosmina Stratan
Cosmina Stratan
Raluca
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Diana Cavallioti
Adina
Alex Bogdan
Lazia
Director Bogdan Mirica
Writer Bogdan Mirica, Corneliu Porumboiu
Composer Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania / Luxembourg
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023 Romania o.A.
Worldwide Gross $52,757
Production 42 Km Film, Les Films Fauves, Film i Väst
Also known as
Boss

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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