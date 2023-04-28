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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Boss
7.2
Boss
, 2023
Boss
Romania, Luxembourg / Crime, Drama / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
It follows Bogdan, who takes part in an armed robbery with three men he barely knows. While fleeing the crime scene, he accidentally runs over a witness who ultimately dies. This will disrupt the very core of his moral being.
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Cast
Laurentiu Bãnescu
Bogdan
Sergiu Costache
Relu
Ioana Bugarin
Carla
Sorin Tofan
Mitrica Stan
'Boss'
Teodor Corban
Bogdan's father
Cosmina Stratan
Raluca
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Cuzin Toma
Vasile
Diana Cavallioti
Adina
Alex Bogdan
Lazia
Director
Bogdan Mirica
Writer
Bogdan Mirica
,
Corneliu Porumboiu
Composer
Marius Leftãrache
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania / Luxembourg
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 April 2023
Release date
28 April 2023
Romania
o.A.
Worldwide Gross
$52,757
Production
42 Km Film, Les Films Fauves, Film i Väst
Also known as
Boss
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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