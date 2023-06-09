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Poster of He Went That Way
5.4
He Went That Way - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films He Went That Way
5.4

He Went That Way

, 2023
He Went That Way
Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of He Went That Way
5.4
He Went That Way - Dubbed trailer
He Went That Way  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Set in 1964, a three-day journey along Route 66 begins when Bobby Falls, a 19-year-old serial killer, hitches a ride with Jim Goodwin, a celebrity animal handler travelling with his precious cargo: his TV chimpanzee, Spanky.

Cast

Jacob Elordi
Jacob Elordi
Bobby
Patrick J. Adams
Patrick J. Adams
Saul
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto
Jim
Troy Evans
Troy Evans
Hank
Alexandra Doke
Alexandra Doke
Whitney
Christopher Guyton
John Lee Ames
Ratso
Erin Moore
Partygoer
Erin Moore
Partygoer
Nicolette Doke
Amy
Roman Arabia
Luis
Josh Archer
Hunter
Director Jeffrey Darling
Writer Evan M. Wiener
Composer Jamie N. Commons, Nicolas Rosen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 January 2024
World premiere 9 June 2023
Release date
1 February 2024 Russia Парадиз
1 February 2024 Azerbaijan
15 August 2024 Denmark 15
1 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
1 February 2024 Moldova
16 August 2024 Spain 16
1 February 2024 Tajikistan
1 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $4,339
Production Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, Mister Smith Entertainment
Also known as
He Went That Way, A Caminho do Desastre, De viaje con mi asesino, The Killer on the Road, Кривая дорога, 他朝那边走了, En esa dirección

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
He Went That Way - Dubbed trailer
He Went That Way Dubbed trailer
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