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5.4
Kinoafisha
Films
He Went That Way
5.4
He Went That Way
, 2023
He Went That Way
Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Thriller / 18+
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5.4
He Went That Way
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
Set in 1964, a three-day journey along Route 66 begins when Bobby Falls, a 19-year-old serial killer, hitches a ride with Jim Goodwin, a celebrity animal handler travelling with his precious cargo: his TV chimpanzee, Spanky.
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Cast
Jacob Elordi
Bobby
Patrick J. Adams
Saul
Zachary Quinto
Jim
Troy Evans
Hank
Alexandra Doke
Whitney
Christopher Guyton
John Lee Ames
Ratso
Erin Moore
Partygoer
Erin Moore
Partygoer
Nicolette Doke
Amy
Roman Arabia
Luis
Josh Archer
Hunter
Director
Jeffrey Darling
Writer
Evan M. Wiener
Composer
Jamie N. Commons
,
Nicolas Rosen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
5 January 2024
World premiere
9 June 2023
Release date
1 February 2024
Russia
Парадиз
1 February 2024
Azerbaijan
15 August 2024
Denmark
15
1 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
1 February 2024
Moldova
16 August 2024
Spain
16
1 February 2024
Tajikistan
1 February 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$4,339
Production
Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, Mister Smith Entertainment
Also known as
He Went That Way, A Caminho do Desastre, De viaje con mi asesino, The Killer on the Road, Кривая дорога, 他朝那边走了, En esa dirección
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
12
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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He Went That Way
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