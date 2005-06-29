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Poster of L'amour aux trousses
4.8
Kinoafisha Films L'amour aux trousses
4.8

L'amour aux trousses

, 2005
L'amour aux trousses
France / Crime, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of L'amour aux trousses
4.8

Cast

Jean Dujardin
Jean Dujardin
Franck
Pascal Elbé
Pascal Elbé
Paul
Caterina Murino
Caterina Murino
Valeria
François Levantal
François Levantal
Carlos
Claude Brasseur
Claude Brasseur
Jacques Pellegrin
Tarubi
Le Brésilien
Cyril Lecomte
Cyril Lecomte
Pistachio
Patrick Rocca
Morizot
Jean-Luc Porraz
Michelet
Frédéric Maranber
Luc
Director Philippe de Chauveron
Writer Philippe de Chauveron, Guy Laurent
Composer Marc Chouarain
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 29 June 2005
Release date
29 June 2005 France
Worldwide Gross $1,054,932
Production Gaumont, Cipango, M6 Films
Also known as
L'amour aux trousses, A társam felesége, Apostoli... horismou, Sócios em Tudo, Żona mojego partnera, Любов на трьох

Film rating

4.8
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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