A private investigator is forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor, who is implicated in the crimes.
|4 April 2024
|Russia
|Пионер
|21 March 2024
|Azerbaijan
|19 January 2024
|Bulgaria
|11 July 2024
|Italy
|6+
|28 March 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|19 January 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|19 January 2024
|Moldova
|17 October 2024
|South Korea
|15
|19 January 2024
|Sweden
|15
|19 January 2024
|Tajikistan
|1 February 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|19 January 2024
|USA
|R
|19 January 2024
|Uzbekistan
This film and The Cleanup Crew — which also stars Banderas — appear to have been shot concurrently at the same location and to feature several of the same cast members.