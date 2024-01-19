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Poster of Cult Killer
5.1
Cult Killer - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cult Killer
5.1

Cult Killer

, 2024
Cult Killer
Ireland, Great Britain, USA / Adventure, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cult Killer
5.1
Cult Killer - Dubbed trailer
Cult Killer  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A private investigator is forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor, who is implicated in the crimes.

Cast

Shelley Hennig
Shelley Hennig
Jamie Douglas
Alice Eve
Alice Eve
Cassie Holt
Olwen Fouéré
Olwen Fouéré
Dottie Evans
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Mikeal Tallini
Nick Dunning
Nick Dunning
Edgar Evans
Kim DeLonghi
Kim DeLonghi
Wallace
Paul Reid
Paul Reid
Rory McMahon
Matthew Tompkins
Victor Harrison
Sophie Cannell
Connie
Kwaku Fortune
Glenn
Patrick Buchanan
Liam
Ciaran McGlynn
Cillian
Director Jon Keeyes
Writer Charles Burnley
Composer Aoife O'Leary, Gerry Owens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 January 2024
World premiere 19 January 2024
Release date
4 April 2024 Russia Пионер
21 March 2024 Azerbaijan
19 January 2024 Bulgaria
11 July 2024 Italy 6+
28 March 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
19 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
19 January 2024 Moldova
17 October 2024 South Korea 15
19 January 2024 Sweden 15
19 January 2024 Tajikistan
1 February 2024 UAE TBC
19 January 2024 USA R
19 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $78,474
Production Saban Films, Yale Productions, Hail Mary Pictures
Also known as
Cult Killer, The Last Girl, Cult Killer - A Última Testemunha, Cult Killer - La vendetta prima di tutto, Elvetemült gyilkos, Kultuslik tapja, Na tropie zabójcy, Poslední dívka, Venganza asesina, Ψυχρή δολοφόνος, Охота на киллера, 最后的受害者

Film rating

5.1
Rate 16 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 7 April 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cult Killer - Dubbed trailer
Cult Killer Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

This film and The Cleanup Crew — which also stars Banderas — appear to have been shot concurrently at the same location and to feature several of the same cast members.

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