Four desperate bank robbers are forced to abandon their lucrative heist plans and become the reluctant heroes when two of their hostages turn out to be psychotic killers who won't stop until everyone in the bank has been ruthlessly slaughtered. As the police surround the building and the killers begin methodically executing the hostages.
ProductionNew Films International, Hermès Film, Highland Myst Entertainment
Also known as
Living & Dying, Living and Dying, Countdown to Death, Élet és halál, Homens Danados, Konflikt interesów, Krvavá loupež, Ölümle dans, Pe viata si pe moarte, Vivendo e Morrendo, Viviendo y muriendo, Vivir o morir, Zontanoi i nekroi, Да живееш и да умреш, Да живееш и умреш, Жить или умереть, Жити або померти
Film rating
3.9
Rate10 votes
3.9IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.