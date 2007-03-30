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Poster of Living & Dying
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Living & Dying
3.9

Living & Dying

, 2007
Living & Dying
USA / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Living & Dying
3.9

Synopsis

Four desperate bank robbers are forced to abandon their lucrative heist plans and become the reluctant heroes when two of their hostages turn out to be psychotic killers who won't stop until everyone in the bank has been ruthlessly slaughtered. As the police surround the building and the killers begin methodically executing the hostages.

Cast

Edward Furlong
Edward Furlong
Sam
Arnold Vosloo
Det. Rick Devlin
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Agent Lind
Bai Ling
Bai Ling
Nadia
Tamer Karadağlı
Nicholai Duca
Jordana Spiro
Jordana Spiro
Mary Jane
Yelda Reynaud
Det. Catherine Pulliam
Deniz Akkaya
Anne Noble
Curtis Wayne
Karl Schroder
Trent Haaga
Max Reichmann
Director Jon Keeyes
Writer Jon Keeyes
Composer David Rosenblad
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 30 March 2007
Release date
30 March 2007 USA R
MPAA R
Budget $2,000,000
Worldwide Gross $336,460
Production New Films International, Hermès Film, Highland Myst Entertainment
Also known as
Living & Dying, Living and Dying, Countdown to Death, Élet és halál, Homens Danados, Konflikt interesów, Krvavá loupež, Ölümle dans, Pe viata si pe moarte, Vivendo e Morrendo, Viviendo y muriendo, Vivir o morir, Zontanoi i nekroi, Да живееш и да умреш, Да живееш и умреш, Жить или умереть, Жити або померти

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
3.9 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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