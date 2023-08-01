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1.9
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The Immigrant
1.9
The Immigrant
, 2023
The Immigrant
Russia, France / Action, Crime / 18+
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Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1.9
Cast
Ruslan Dadaev
Ruslan
Samy Naceri
Denis Nikiforov
Frédéric Mastro
Abdel Qissi
Eduard Avanesov
Policeman
Dave Dimak
Junkie
Director
Ruslan Magomadov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / France
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 August 2023
Release date
1 August 2023
Russia
Also known as
The immigrant
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Film rating
1.9
Rate
14
votes
2.1
IMDb
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