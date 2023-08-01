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Poster of The Immigrant
1.9
Kinoafisha Films The Immigrant
1.9

The Immigrant

, 2023
The Immigrant
Russia, France / Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Immigrant
1.9

Cast

Ruslan Dadaev
Ruslan
Samy Naceri
Samy Naceri
Denis Nikiforov
Denis Nikiforov
Frédéric Mastro
Abdel Qissi
Eduard Avanesov
Policeman
Dave Dimak
Junkie
Director Ruslan Magomadov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Release date
1 August 2023 Russia
Also known as
The immigrant

Film rating

1.9
Rate 14 votes
2.1 IMDb
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