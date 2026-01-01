Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Neponset Circle
Neponset Circle
Neponset Circle
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Country
USA
Production
Landafar Entertainment, Studio 507, Volition Media Partners
Also known as
Neponset Circle
Director
Pauline Chan
Cast
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Guy Pearce
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree