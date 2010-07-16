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Poster of Bereavement
5.1
Bereavement - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Bereavement
5.1

Bereavement

, 2010
Bereavement
USA / Horror, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Bereavement
5.1
Bereavement - Trailer 2
Bereavement  Trailer 2

Synopsis

The horrific account of 6 year old Martin Bristol, abducted from his backyard swing and forced to witness the brutal crimes of a deranged madman.

Cast

Alexandra Daddario
Alexandra Daddario
Allison Miller
John Savage
John Savage
Ted
Jennifer Blanc-Biehn
Jennifer Blanc-Biehn
Michael Biehn
Michael Biehn
Jonathan Miller
Brett Rickaby
Graham Sutter
Nolan Gerard Funk
Nolan Gerard Funk
William
Spencer List
Martin Bristol
Peyton List
Peyton List
Wendy Miller
Kathryn Meisle
Karen Miller
Valentina de Angelis
Melissa Barnes
Greg Wood
Teacher
Director Stevan Mena
Writer Stevan Mena
Composer Stevan Mena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 16 July 2010
Release date
16 July 2010 Russia 16+
20 January 2012 Germany
24 July 2012 Great Britain
16 July 2010 Kazakhstan
16 July 2010 USA
16 July 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,600,000
Worldwide Gross $43,712
Production Aurilia Arts Productions, Crimson Films, Mena Films
Also known as
Bereavement, Bereavement - In den Händen des Bösen, Đau Đớn Tột Cùng, Mal e Violência 2: Sofrimento, Maldade Gratuita, Malevolence 2: Bereavement, Malevolence: Bereavement, Malevolencia 2: bereavement, Zalost, Злоумышленник 2, Тежка загуба, Malevolence 2, 死亡陰影, Bereavement - In den Haenden des Boesen, 丧亡

Film rating

5.1
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Bereavement - Trailer 2
Bereavement Trailer 2
Bereavement - TV spot 1
Bereavement TV spot 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Wendy Miller Great! I don't have any brothers or sisters because Dad's lazy, and now he's scared her off, too!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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