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Bereavement
5.1
Bereavement
, 2010
Bereavement
USA / Horror, Thriller, Crime / 18+
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5.1
Bereavement
Trailer 2
Trailer 2
Synopsis
The horrific account of 6 year old Martin Bristol, abducted from his backyard swing and forced to witness the brutal crimes of a deranged madman.
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Cast
Alexandra Daddario
Allison Miller
John Savage
Ted
Jennifer Blanc-Biehn
Michael Biehn
Jonathan Miller
Brett Rickaby
Graham Sutter
Nolan Gerard Funk
William
Spencer List
Martin Bristol
Peyton List
Wendy Miller
Kathryn Meisle
Karen Miller
Valentina de Angelis
Melissa Barnes
Greg Wood
Teacher
Director
Stevan Mena
Writer
Stevan Mena
Composer
Stevan Mena
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
16 July 2010
Release date
16 July 2010
Russia
16+
20 January 2012
Germany
24 July 2012
Great Britain
16 July 2010
Kazakhstan
16 July 2010
USA
16 July 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,600,000
Worldwide Gross
$43,712
Production
Aurilia Arts Productions, Crimson Films, Mena Films
Also known as
Bereavement, Bereavement - In den Händen des Bösen, Đau Đớn Tột Cùng, Mal e Violência 2: Sofrimento, Maldade Gratuita, Malevolence 2: Bereavement, Malevolence: Bereavement, Malevolencia 2: bereavement, Zalost, Злоумышленник 2, Тежка загуба, Malevolence 2, 死亡陰影, Bereavement - In den Haenden des Boesen, 丧亡
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
15
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
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Bereavement
Trailer 2
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Bereavement
TV spot 1
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Stills
Quotes
Wendy Miller
Great! I don't have any brothers or sisters because Dad's lazy, and now he's scared her off, too!
Showtimes
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