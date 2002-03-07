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Poster of The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair
6.3
Kinoafisha Films The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair
6.3

The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair

, 2002
I banchieri di Dio
Italy / Thriller, Drama, Crime, Biography, History / 18+
Poster of The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair
6.3

Cast

Omero Antonutti
Roberto Calvi
Pamela Villoresi
Pamela Villoresi
Carla Calvi
Giancarlo Giannini
Giancarlo Giannini
Flavio Carboni
Rutger Hauer
Rutger Hauer
Archbishop Paul Marcinkus
Vincenzo Peluso
Silvano Vittor
Pier Paolo Capponi
Roberto Rosone
Alessandro Gassman
Alessandro Gassman
Francesco Pazienza
Gaetano Amato
Boss Romano
Camillo Milli
Licio Gelli
Augusto Zucchi
Umberto Ortolani
Director Giuseppe Ferrara
Writer Armenia Balducci, Giuseppe Ferrara
Composer Pino Donaggio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 7 March 2002
Release date
7 March 2002 Italy
Budget 7,000,000,000 ITL
Worldwide Gross $211,848
Production Sistina Cine, Metropolis Film, Rai Cinema
Also known as
I banchieri di Dio, The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair, I banchieri di Dio - Il caso Calvi, Los banqueros de Dios, The God's Bankers, Банкиры Бога, 上帝的银行家 卡维之死, 法王の銀行家 ロベルト・カルヴィ暗殺事件, Дело Кальви

Film rating

6.3
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack The Bankers of God: The Calvi Affair
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