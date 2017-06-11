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Poster of Live or Die in La Honda
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Live or Die in La Honda
5.0

Live or Die in La Honda

, 2017
Live or Die in La Honda
USA / Crime / 18+
Poster of Live or Die in La Honda
5.0

Cast

Blake Shields
Blake Baker
Lili Bordán
Victoria 'Vic' Taylor
Mercy Malick
Rita
Bernard Curry
Bernard Curry
Joe Cooper
David Fine
Bruce
Eddie Mirza
The Assassin
Mean Dave
Lucas
Jack Mullins
Jack
Tom Romero
Tom
Alida 'Little Wing' Howell
Lindsey (San Gregorio Bartender)
Director Jeff Hammer
Writer Jeff Hammer
Composer Paul Rudolph
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 11 June 2017
World premiere 11 June 2017
Production Wisconation Productions
Also known as
Live or Die in La Honda, 2 Live & Die, リブ・オア・ダイ 絶体絶命

Film rating

5.0
Rate 15 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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