Marked Woman, La mujer marcada, Femmes marquées, Меченая женщина, A Mulher Marcada, Die gezeichnete Frau, En merket kvinne, Fordanserki, Gebrandmerkt, Hvide Slaver, La femme marquée, Le cinque schiave, Megcsúfolt nő, Mord im Nachtclub, Mulher Marcada, Obeleležene žene, Stigmatismenes gynaikes, Storstadsdesperados, The Man Behind, The Men Behind, Yön kasvot, Белязана жена, 札つき女, 艳窟泪痕
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024
Quotes
Mary Dwight StrauberI'll get you, even if I have to crawl back from the grave to do it!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.