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Poster of Marked Woman
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Marked Woman
7.1

Marked Woman

, 1937
Marked Woman
USA / Crime, Film-Noir, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Marked Woman
7.1

Synopsis

In the underworld of Manhattan, a woman dares to stand up to one of the city's most powerful gangsters.

Cast

Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Mary
Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
David Graham
Lola Lane
Gabby
Isabel Jewell
Emmy Lou
Rosalind Marquis
Florrie
Mayo Methot
Estelle
Jane Bryan
Betty
Allen Jenkins
Louie
Ben Welden
Damian O'Flynn
Raymond Hatton
William B. Davidson
Director Lloyd Bacon, Michael Curtiz
Writer Robert Rossen, Abem Finkel, Seton I. Miller
Composer Bernhard Kaun, Heinz Roemheld
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1937
World premiere 10 April 1937
Release date
10 April 1937 USA NR
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
Marked Woman, La mujer marcada, Femmes marquées, Меченая женщина, A Mulher Marcada, Die gezeichnete Frau, En merket kvinne, Fordanserki, Gebrandmerkt, Hvide Slaver, La femme marquée, Le cinque schiave, Megcsúfolt nő, Mord im Nachtclub, Mulher Marcada, Obeleležene žene, Stigmatismenes gynaikes, Storstadsdesperados, The Man Behind, The Men Behind, Yön kasvot, Белязана жена, 札つき女, 艳窟泪痕

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 5 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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