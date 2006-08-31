Kenneth Giles
[after defeating villains in a live show]
Hey, Superman! Hey, Superman!
George Reeves
Well, hello there, young man, what's your name?
Kenneth Giles
[brandishing a gun]
Kenneth Giles. Can I shoot you?
George Reeves
[he sees that it's a real gun and is suddenly very serious]
Kenneth, why would you want to do something like that?
Kenneth Giles
So the bullet bounces off. Can I?
George Reeves
Well, if you did shoot me and the bullet bounced off, it might accidentally hit someone else. We don't want that to happen, do we?
Kenneth Giles
No...
George Reeves
Why don't you just, you and I... Here we go, partner. Why don't you just give me that? Just hand me that...