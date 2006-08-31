Kenneth Giles [after defeating villains in a live show] Hey, Superman! Hey, Superman!

George Reeves Well, hello there, young man, what's your name?

Kenneth Giles [brandishing a gun] Kenneth Giles. Can I shoot you?

George Reeves [he sees that it's a real gun and is suddenly very serious] Kenneth, why would you want to do something like that?

Kenneth Giles So the bullet bounces off. Can I?

George Reeves Well, if you did shoot me and the bullet bounced off, it might accidentally hit someone else. We don't want that to happen, do we?

Kenneth Giles No...