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Poster of Hollywoodland
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Hollywoodland
6.3

Hollywoodland

, 2006
Hollywoodland
USA / Crime, Drama, Mystery, History, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Hollywoodland
6.3

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Louis Simo
Diane Lane
Diane Lane
Toni Mannix
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck
George Reeves
Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Eddie Mannix
Lois Smith
Helen Bessolo
Robin Tunney
Robin Tunney
Leonore Lemmon
Jeffrey DeMunn
Jeffrey DeMunn
Brad William Henke
Molly Parker
Molly Parker
Caroline Dhavernas
Caroline Dhavernas
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Carol Van Ronkel
Joe Spano
Director Allen Coulter
Writer Paul Bernbaum
Composer Marcelo Zarvos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 26 January 2007
World premiere 31 August 2006
Release date
31 August 2006 Russia Каскад 16+
15 March 2007 Australia
3 January 2007 France
15 February 2007 Germany
24 November 2006 Great Britain
31 August 2006 Kazakhstan
12 April 2007 South Korea 15
31 August 2006 Sweden 15
31 August 2006 USA
31 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,800,438
Production Focus Features, Miramax, Back Lot Pictures
Also known as
Hollywoodland, Die Hollywood-Verschwörung, El caso Hollywood, Holivudlend, Holivudo misterija, Hollywoodland - Bastidores da Fama, Hollywoodland - Misterio y muerte detrás de cámaras, Sta adyta tou Hollywood, Truth, Justice, and the American Way, Untitled George Reeves Project, Στα άδυτα του Χόλιγουντ, Країна Голлівуд, Смерть супермена, Холивудленд, ハリウッドランド, 銀色殺機, Голлівудленд

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024

Quotes

Kenneth Giles [after defeating villains in a live show] Hey, Superman! Hey, Superman!
George Reeves Well, hello there, young man, what's your name?
Kenneth Giles [brandishing a gun] Kenneth Giles. Can I shoot you?
George Reeves [he sees that it's a real gun and is suddenly very serious] Kenneth, why would you want to do something like that?
Kenneth Giles So the bullet bounces off. Can I?
George Reeves Well, if you did shoot me and the bullet bounced off, it might accidentally hit someone else. We don't want that to happen, do we?
Kenneth Giles No...
George Reeves Why don't you just, you and I... Here we go, partner. Why don't you just give me that? Just hand me that...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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