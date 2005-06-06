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5.1
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Golova klassika
5.1
Golova klassika
, 2005
Golova klassika
Russia / Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Cast
Anzhelika Nevolina
Viktor Bychkov
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Orlov
Lev Borisov
Lyubov Germanova
Olga Litvinova
Sergey Batalov
Tatyana Kravchenko
Nadezhda Borisova
Mariya Kuznetsova
Yuliya Novikova
Director
Valeri Lonskoy
Composer
Oleg Fedoseev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
6 June 2005
Release date
6 June 2005
Russia
16+
11 November 2005
USA
Also known as
Golova klassika, Голова классика
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
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