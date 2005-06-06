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Poster of Golova klassika
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Golova klassika
5.1

Golova klassika

, 2005
Golova klassika
Russia / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Golova klassika
5.1

Cast

Anzhelika Nevolina
Anzhelika Nevolina
Viktor Bychkov
Viktor Bychkov
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Orlov
Dmitriy Orlov
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Olga Litvinova
Olga Litvinova
Sergey Batalov
Sergey Batalov
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Nadezhda Borisova
Nadezhda Borisova
Mariya Kuznetsova
Yuliya Novikova
Director Valeri Lonskoy
Composer Oleg Fedoseev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 6 June 2005
Release date
6 June 2005 Russia 16+
11 November 2005 USA
Also known as
Golova klassika, Голова классика

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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