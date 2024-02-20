Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Youth of the Beast
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Youth of the Beast
7.3

Youth of the Beast

, 1963
Yajû no seishun
Japan / Action, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Youth of the Beast
7.3

Synopsis

When a mysterious stranger muscles into two rival yakuza gangs, Tokyo's underworld explodes with violence.

Cast

Misako Watanabe
Kumiko Takeshita
Eimei Esumi
Mizuho Suzuki
Tomio Aoki
Kinzō Shin
Nobuo Kaneko
Jô Shishido
Jôji 'Jo' Mizuno
Tamio Kawachi
Hideo Nomoto
Minako Katsuki
Sawako Miura
Daisaburô Hirata
Shibata
Eiji Gô
Shigeru Takechi
Kôichi Uenoyama
Masao Hisano
Director Seijun Suzuki
Writer Ichirô Ikeda, Tadaaki Yamazaki, Haruhiko Ôyabu
Composer Hajime Okumura
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 21 April 1963
Release date
13 July 1994 France
21 April 1963 Japan
5 February 2016 USA NR
Production Nikkatsu
Also known as
Yajû no seishun, Youth of the Beast, La Jeunesse de la bête, A Juventude da Besta, Az ifjú szörnyeteg, Jagd auf die Bestie, La giovinezza di una belva umana, La juventud de la bestia, Młodość bestii, Pedon nuoruus, The Brute, Wild Youth, Άγρια νιότη, Молодость зверя, Юність звіра, 野兽的青春, 野獣の青春, Jagt auf die Bestie, 野兽之青春, Yaju No Seishun

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more