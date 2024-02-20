Yajû no seishun, Youth of the Beast, La Jeunesse de la bête, A Juventude da Besta, Az ifjú szörnyeteg, Jagd auf die Bestie, La giovinezza di una belva umana, La juventud de la bestia, Młodość bestii, Pedon nuoruus, The Brute, Wild Youth, Άγρια νιότη, Молодость зверя, Юність звіра, 野兽的青春, 野獣の青春, Jagt auf die Bestie, 野兽之青春, Yaju No Seishun
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 20 February 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.