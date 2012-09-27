|4 October 2012
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип
|18+
|4 October 2012
|Argentina
|4 October 2012
|Australia
|12 October 2012
|Austria
|4 October 2012
|Bahrain
|4 October 2012
|Belarus
|3 October 2012
|Belgium
|5 October 2012
|Brazil
|12 October 2012
|Bulgaria
|10 October 2012
|Cambodia
|5 October 2012
|Canada
|4 October 2012
|Chile
|5 October 2012
|Colombia
|4 October 2012
|Denmark
|12 October 2012
|Estonia
|5 October 2012
|Finland
|3 October 2012
|France
|10 October 2012
|Germany
|4 October 2012
|Great Britain
|11 October 2012
|Greece
|29 September 2012
|Hong Kong
|4 October 2012
|Hungary
|5 October 2012
|Iceland
|5 October 2012
|Ireland
|11 October 2012
|Italy
|4 October 2012
|Kazakhstan
|26 October 2012
|Lithuania
|5 October 2012
|Mexico
|B-15
|25 October 2012
|Netherlands
|11 October 2012
|New Zealand
|4 October 2012
|Norway
|5 October 2012
|Panama
|5 October 2012
|Poland
|4 October 2012
|Portugal
|4 October 2012
|Singapore
|11 October 2012
|Slovakia
|15
|11 October 2012
|Slovenia
|12 October 2012
|South Africa
|27 September 2012
|South Korea
|5 October 2012
|Spain
|5 October 2012
|Sweden
|11 October 2012
|Switzerland
|3 October 2012
|Thailand
|5 October 2012
|Turkey
|4 October 2012
|USA
|4 October 2012
|Ukraine
|5 October 2012
|Viet Nam
