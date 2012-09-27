Menu
Russian
Taken 2

Taken 2

Taken 2 18+
Synopsis

In Istanbul, retired CIA operative Bryan Mills and his wife are taken hostage by the father of a kidnapper Mills killed while rescuing his daughter.
Taken 2 - trailer in russian
Taken 2  trailer in russian
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 4 October 2012
World premiere 27 September 2012
Release date
4 October 2012 Russia Централ Партнершип 18+
4 October 2012 Argentina
4 October 2012 Australia
12 October 2012 Austria
4 October 2012 Bahrain
4 October 2012 Belarus
3 October 2012 Belgium
5 October 2012 Brazil
12 October 2012 Bulgaria
10 October 2012 Cambodia
5 October 2012 Canada
4 October 2012 Chile
5 October 2012 Colombia
4 October 2012 Denmark
12 October 2012 Estonia
5 October 2012 Finland
3 October 2012 France
10 October 2012 Germany
4 October 2012 Great Britain
11 October 2012 Greece
29 September 2012 Hong Kong
4 October 2012 Hungary
5 October 2012 Iceland
5 October 2012 Ireland
11 October 2012 Italy
4 October 2012 Kazakhstan
26 October 2012 Lithuania
5 October 2012 Mexico B-15
25 October 2012 Netherlands
11 October 2012 New Zealand
4 October 2012 Norway
5 October 2012 Panama
5 October 2012 Poland
4 October 2012 Portugal
4 October 2012 Singapore
11 October 2012 Slovakia 15
11 October 2012 Slovenia
12 October 2012 South Africa
27 September 2012 South Korea
5 October 2012 Spain
5 October 2012 Sweden
11 October 2012 Switzerland
3 October 2012 Thailand
5 October 2012 Turkey
4 October 2012 USA
4 October 2012 Ukraine
5 October 2012 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $45,000,000
Worldwide Gross $376,152,455
Production EuropaCorp, M6 Films, Grive Productions
Also known as
Taken 2, Búsqueda implacable 2, 96 hodin: Odplata, 96 hodín: Odplata, 96 Hours - Taken 2, 96 Jikan - Revenge, 96 sati: Istanbul, 96 сати: Истанбул, 96時間　リベンジ, Busca Implacável 2, Cưỡng Đoạt 2, Elrabolva 2, Hatufa 2, I arpagi 2, Io vi salverò, L'Enlèvement 2, Nolaupītā 2, Pagrobimas 2: Neisvengiamas kerstas, Röövitud 2, Taken - A Vingança, Taken - La vendetta, Taken 2: Teroare in Istanbul, Takip 2: İstanbul, Ugrabljena 2, Uprowadzona 2, Venganza: Conexión Estambul, Η αρπαγή 2, Викрадена 2, Заложница 2, Заручниця 2, Твърде лично 2, 即刻救援2, 救參96小時2, 飓风营救2
Director
Olivier Megaton
Olivier Megaton
Cast
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Famke Janssen
Famke Janssen
Maggie Grace
Maggie Grace
Rade Serbedzija
Rade Serbedzija
Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 29 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1689 In the Thriller genre  306 In the Drama genre  753 In the Crime genre  140 In the Action genre  366 In films of France  110
Film Reviews
PiroJok 2 April 2015, 12:51
О да, фильм так фильм! Невероятной тупости диалоги, игра актеров во главе с Ниссоном кошмар! Ходит мешок с костями и мочит всех аки Джейсон Борн, при… Read more…
Kirill86 2 April 2015, 12:51
Цитата (Comon, 07/10/2012 - 00:18:38): я понял суть мусульманских протестов после аналогичных фильмов
Так таких фильмов сплошь и рядом навалом. Даже… Read more…
Film Trailers
Taken 2 - trailer in russian
Taken 2 Trailer in russian
Taken 2 - клип alex clare "too close"
Taken 2 Клип alex clare "too close"
Stills
