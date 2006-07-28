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Patrul
5.5
Patrul
, 2007
Patrul
Russia / Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Cast
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Leonid Gromov
Stanislav Ryadinskiy
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Andrey Smolyakov
Denis Sukhanov
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Director
Ilya Makarov
Writer
Aleksandr Drugov
Composer
Evgeniy Fyodorov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2007
World premiere
28 July 2006
Release date
28 July 2006
Russia
16+
Production
Central Partnership
Also known as
Patrul, Патруль
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 11 May 2023
Stills
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