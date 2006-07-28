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Poster of Patrul
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Patrul
5.5

Patrul

, 2007
Patrul
Russia / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Patrul
5.5

Cast

Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov
Stanislav Ryadinskiy
Stanislav Ryadinskiy
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksandr Naumov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Denis Sukhanov
Denis Sukhanov
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Aleksandra Ursulyak
Director Ilya Makarov
Writer Aleksandr Drugov
Composer Evgeniy Fyodorov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 28 July 2006
Release date
28 July 2006 Russia 16+
Production Central Partnership
Also known as
Patrul, Патруль

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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