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Poster of The Assassination of Trotsky
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Assassination of Trotsky
6.1

The Assassination of Trotsky

, 1972
The Assassination of Trotsky
France, Italy, Great Britain / Drama, Crime, History / 18+
Poster of The Assassination of Trotsky
6.1

Cast

Romy Schneider
Romy Schneider
Gita Samuels
Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Frank Jackson
Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Leon Trotsky
Valentina Cortese
Natalia Sedowa Trotsky
Enrico Maria Salerno
Salazar
Luigi Vannucchi
Ruiz
Jean Desailly
Alfred Rosmer
Simone Valère
Marguerite Rosmer
Duilio Del Prete
Felipe
Peter Chatel
Otto
Director Joseph Losey
Writer Nicholas Mosley
Composer Egisto Macchi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 30 March 1972
Release date
30 March 1972 Russia 16+
1 January 1973 Brazil
20 April 1972 France
20 April 1972 Greece
30 March 1972 Kazakhstan
2 January 1973 Portugal
20 April 1972 USA
30 March 1972 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Production Dino de Laurentiis Cinematografica, Compagnia Internazionale Alessandra Cinematografica (CIAC), Cinétel
Also known as
The Assassination of Trotsky, El asesinato de Trotsky, L'assassinat de Trotsky, Mordet på Trotskij, O Assassinato de Trotsky, Ansatsusha no merodi, Asasinarea lui Troțki, Das Mädchen und der Mörder - Die Ermordung Trotzkis, Die Ermordung Trotzkis, I dolofonia tou Trotsky, L'assassinio di Trotsky, Life of Leon Trotsky, Meksika'da cinayet, Mordet på Trotsky, Trockij meggyilkolása, Trotskin salamurha, Zabójstwo Trockiego, Убийство Троцкого, Убийството на Троцки, 暗殺者のメロディ, 刺杀特洛斯基, 刺杀托洛茨基

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Leon Trotsky It's hard living with an old revolutionary. You should have been with us when we stormed the Winter Palace! With Lenin in Moscow in the early days! What happiness to be alive - to be fighting then!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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