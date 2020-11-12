ProductionDino de Laurentiis Cinematografica, Compagnia Internazionale Alessandra Cinematografica (CIAC), Cinétel
Also known as
The Assassination of Trotsky, El asesinato de Trotsky, L'assassinat de Trotsky, Mordet på Trotskij, O Assassinato de Trotsky, Ansatsusha no merodi, Asasinarea lui Troțki, Das Mädchen und der Mörder - Die Ermordung Trotzkis, Die Ermordung Trotzkis, I dolofonia tou Trotsky, L'assassinio di Trotsky, Life of Leon Trotsky, Meksika'da cinayet, Mordet på Trotsky, Trockij meggyilkolása, Trotskin salamurha, Zabójstwo Trockiego, Убийство Троцкого, Убийството на Троцки, 暗殺者のメロディ, 刺杀特洛斯基, 刺杀托洛茨基
Film rating
6.1
Rate14 votes
5.7IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Leon TrotskyIt's hard living with an old revolutionary. You should have been with us when we stormed the Winter Palace! With Lenin in Moscow in the early days! What happiness to be alive - to be fighting then!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.