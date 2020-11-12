It's hard living with an old revolutionary. You should have been with us when we stormed the Winter Palace! With Lenin in Moscow in the early days! What happiness to be alive - to be fighting then!

Leon Trotsky It's hard living with an old revolutionary. You should have been with us when we stormed the Winter Palace! With Lenin in Moscow in the early days! What happiness to be alive - to be fighting then!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.