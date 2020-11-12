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Poster of Woman of Straw
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Woman of Straw
6.8

Woman of Straw

, 1964
Woman of Straw
Great Britain / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Woman of Straw
6.8

Synopsis

Tyrannical but ailing tycoon Charles Richmond becomes very fond of his attractive Italian nurse, Maria. The nurse, in turn, falls in love with Charles' ne'er-do-well nephew Anthony, who plots ways to gain control of his uncle's fortune.

Cast

Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollobrigida
Maria Marcello
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Anthony Richmond
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
Charles Richmond
Alexander Knox
Detective Inspector Lomer
Johnny Sekka
Thomas
Laurence Hardy
Baines
Peter Madden
Yacht Captain
Danny Daniels
Fenton
Noel Howlett
Assistant Solicitor
Douglas Wilmer
Dr. Murray
Director Basil Dearden
Writer Catherine Arley, Robert Muller, Stanley Mann
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 28 April 1964
Release date
27 August 1964 Germany
28 April 1964 Great Britain
30 September 1964 USA
Budget $1,700,000
Production Michael Relph Productions
Also known as
Woman of Straw, La mujer de paja, Die Strohpuppe, Mulher de Palha, Bezcharakterní zena, Dubbelspel, Esrarengiz dilber, Femeia de paie, Gyilkosság a hajón, Intrygantka, La donna di paglia, La femme de paille, Myrdede hun?, Olkinainen, Stråkvinnen, Szalmaasszony, Wara no onna, Γυναίκα από άχυρο, Вірна дружина, Сламена вдовица, Соломенная вдова, Соломенная женщина, わらの女, 갈대, Gyilkossag a hajon

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Charles Richmond [about Tony] Just look at him, Miss Marcello. Observe those lily-white hands if you please. Good for nothing except driving Jaguars and seducing women.
Anthony Richmond Don't you wish you could still do either, Uncle?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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