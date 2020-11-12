6.8Woman of Straw
Woman of Straw, 1964
Great Britain / Thriller, Crime, Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Tyrannical but ailing tycoon Charles Richmond becomes very fond of his attractive Italian nurse, Maria. The nurse, in turn, falls in love with Charles' ne'er-do-well nephew Anthony, who plots ways to gain control of his uncle's fortune.
Cast
Johnny Sekka
Thomas
Laurence Hardy
Baines
Peter Madden
Yacht Captain
Danny Daniels
Fenton
Noel Howlett
Assistant Solicitor
Douglas Wilmer
Dr. Murray
Director Basil Dearden
Writer Catherine Arley, Robert Muller, Stanley Mann
Film details
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 1964
World premiere 28 April 1964
Release date
|27 August 1964
|Germany
|28 April 1964
|Great Britain
|30 September 1964
|USA
Budget $1,700,000
Production Michael Relph Productions
Also known as
Woman of Straw, La mujer de paja, Die Strohpuppe, Mulher de Palha, Bezcharakterní zena, Dubbelspel, Esrarengiz dilber, Femeia de paie, Gyilkosság a hajón, Intrygantka, La donna di paglia, La femme de paille, Myrdede hun?, Olkinainen, Stråkvinnen, Szalmaasszony, Wara no onna, Γυναίκα από άχυρο, Вірна дружина, Сламена вдовица, Соломенная вдова, Соломенная женщина, わらの女, 갈대, Gyilkossag a hajon
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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