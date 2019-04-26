ProductionCornerstone Films, Gerson Films, InterTitle Films
Also known as
Georgetown, El crim de Georgetown, El crimen de Georgetown, Georgetowni tüli, O Crime de Georgetown, The Worst Marriage in Georgetown, Układ idealny, Zločin u Georgetownu, Ο αριβίστας, Злочин у Џорџтауну, Злочин у Џорџтауну/Zločin u Džordžtaunu, Худший брак в Джорджтауне, 조지타운, 喬治郡孽緣, 乔治敦最糟糕的婚礼, 乔治城, 乔治城最差婚姻, 乔治城最糟的婚姻
Film rating
6.1
Rate14 votes
6.2IMDb
Quotes
Ulrich MottCan we talk? Not on the telephone. It's not prudent.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.