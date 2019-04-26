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Poster of Georgetown
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Georgetown
6.1

Georgetown

, 2019
Georgetown
USA / Drama, Crime, Biography / 18+
Poster of Georgetown
6.1

Cast

Christoph Waltz
Christoph Waltz
Ulrich Mott
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Amanda Breht
Vanessa Redgrave
Vanessa Redgrave
Elsa Breht
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins
Daniel Volker
Sergio Di Zio
Laura de Carteret
Eleanor Price
Dan Lett
Robert Pearson
Amin Bhatia
Khatami
Jayne Lewis
Socialite
Lou Jurgens
Younger Socialite
David Reale
Weatherford
Director Christoph Waltz
Writer David Auburn, Franklin Foer
Composer Lorne Balfe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 14 May 2019
World premiere 26 April 2019
Release date
14 May 2019 Netherlands 16
14 May 2019 Romania 18
5 February 2023 South Korea 15
14 May 2021 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $39,163
Production Cornerstone Films, Gerson Films, InterTitle Films
Also known as
Georgetown, El crim de Georgetown, El crimen de Georgetown, Georgetowni tüli, O Crime de Georgetown, The Worst Marriage in Georgetown, Układ idealny, Zločin u Georgetownu, Ο αριβίστας, Злочин у Џорџтауну, Злочин у Џорџтауну/Zločin u Džordžtaunu, Худший брак в Джорджтауне, 조지타운, 喬治郡孽緣, 乔治敦最糟糕的婚礼, 乔治城, 乔治城最差婚姻, 乔治城最糟的婚姻

Film rating

6.1
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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