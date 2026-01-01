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Poster of The Rebel Rousers
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Rebel Rousers
4.1

The Rebel Rousers

, 1970
The Rebel Rousers
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Rebel Rousers
4.1

Cast

Cameron Mitchell
Paul Collier
Bruce Dern
Bruce Dern
J.J. Weston
Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson
Bunny
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Randolph Halverson
Neil Nephew
Rebel
Lou Procopio
Rebel
Diane Ladd
Karen
Earl Finn
Rebel
Philip Carey
Rebel
Robert Dix
Miguel
Director Martin B. Cohen
Writer Martin B. Cohen, Michael Kars, Abe Polsky
Composer William Loose
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 1 April 1970
Release date
26 August 1977 Russia 16+
26 August 1977 Kazakhstan
1 April 1970 USA
26 August 1977 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Paragon International Pictures
Also known as
The Rebel Rousers, Rutas de violencia, Belalılar, De vilde engle går amok, Gra na zwłokę, Hell's Angels - raju jengi, Hurjaa menoa, Les motos de la violence, Moto Drivers, Os Rebeldes, Rebel Riders, Rebel Rouser, Rebeldia Violenta, Rebellerna, Rozróba, Τα καθάρματα της νύχτας, Мочи всех!

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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