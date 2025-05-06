Similar films for Vozvrashchenie k zhizni
The Blizzard Drama
1964, USSR
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Time and the Conways Drama
1984, USSR
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Zheleznoe pole Drama
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Sorry - Farewell Drama
1979, USSR
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Probation Crime, Drama
1960, USSR
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Trevozhnaya molodost Drama
1954, USSR
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School of Courage Drama, War
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Osoboye mnyeniye Drama, Crime, Detective
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The Shield and the Sword War, Drama, Adventure
1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
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King Lear Drama
1970, USSR
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Father Sergius Drama
1978, USSR
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