Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Vozvrashchenie k zhizni
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Vozvrashchenie k zhizni
5.9

Vozvrashchenie k zhizni

, 1971
Vozvrashchenie k zhizni
USSR, East Germany / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Vozvrashchenie k zhizni
5.9

Cast

Leonhard Merzin
Arno
Valentina Titova
Valentina Titova
Mari
Konstantin Zabelin
Oras
Ita Ever
Ita Ever
Paul Rinne
otets Arno
Tamara Loginova
Uchitelnitsa s khutora
Mariya Pastukhova
Hans Ulrich Laufer
Hugo
Peeter Jakobi
Long
U. Rozberg
naparnik Longa
Vladimir Ageyev
Veshchika
Garnik Arazyan
Mikhail Karapetyan
Director Vladimir Basov
Writer Vladimir Basov, Ahto Levi, Maro Yerzinkyan
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR / East Germany
Runtime 2 hours 41 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 10 April 1972
Release date
10 April 1972 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Vozvrashchenie k zhizni, Powrót do życia, Tagasipöördumine ellu, Возвращение к жизни, Записки серого волка

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Vozvrashchenie k zhizni

The Blizzard
The Blizzard Drama
1964, USSR
6.0
Time and the Conways Drama
1984, USSR
7.0
Zheleznoe pole
Zheleznoe pole Drama
1986, USSR
5.0
Kaks paari ja üksindus
Kaks paari ja üksindus Drama
1985, USSR
4.0
Sorry - Farewell
Sorry - Farewell Drama
1979, USSR
6.0
Probation
Probation Crime, Drama
1960, USSR
7.0
Trevozhnaya molodost
Trevozhnaya molodost Drama
1954, USSR
6.0
School of Courage
School of Courage Drama, War
1954, USSR
6.0
Osoboye mnyeniye
Osoboye mnyeniye Drama, Crime, Detective
1967, USSR
5.0
The Shield and the Sword
The Shield and the Sword War, Drama, Adventure
1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
7.0
King Lear
King Lear Drama
1970, USSR
7.0
Father Sergius
Father Sergius Drama
1978, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more