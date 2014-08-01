Menu
Kinoafisha Films Black Wings Has My Angel

Black Wings Has My Angel

Black Wings Has My Angel 18+
Synopsis

In Colorado, an ex-con looks to pull off an armed car robbery, aided by a call girl whom he met in a backwoods Mississippi motel.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 1 August 2014
Release date
1 August 2014 Russia 16+
1 August 2014 Kazakhstan
1 August 2014 Ukraine
Budget $3,000,000
Also known as
Black Wings Has My Angel
Director
Dzhozef A. Pineda
Cast and Crew
