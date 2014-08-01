Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Black Wings Has My Angel
Black Wings Has My Angel
Black Wings Has My Angel
18+
Drama
Crime
Thriller
Synopsis
In Colorado, an ex-con looks to pull off an armed car robbery, aided by a call girl whom he met in a backwoods Mississippi motel.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
1 August 2014
Release date
1 August 2014
Russia
16+
1 August 2014
Kazakhstan
1 August 2014
Ukraine
Budget
$3,000,000
Also known as
Black Wings Has My Angel
Director
Dzhozef A. Pineda
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Black Wings Has My Angel
6.0
The Toxic Avenger
(2025)
6.3
No Man of God
(2021)
7.4
Wild at Heart
(1990)
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
