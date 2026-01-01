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Poster of No Margin for Error
6.8
Kinoafisha Films No Margin for Error
6.8

No Margin for Error

, 1975
Bez prava na oshibku
USSR / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of No Margin for Error
6.8

Synopsis

A criminal story which happened in a small Russian town.

Cast

Nikolay Merzlikin
Nikolay Merzlikin
Boris Yunusov - podsuminyy
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Roman Seletskiy
Viktor Markin
Advokat podsudimogo
Svetlana Starikova
Svetlana Starikova
Valentina Zhemarina
Vladimir Plotnikov
Vladimir Balashov
Valentina Berezutskaya
Valentina Berezutskaya
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Konstantin Kulchitsky
Nikolay Merzlikin
Nikolay Merzlikin
Boris Yunusov - podsuminyy
Oleg Zhakov
Nikolay Aleksandrovich - sudya
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Yuriy Petrovich - prokuror
Director Aleksandr Faintsimmer
Writer Vladimir Kuznetsov
Composer Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 6 October 1975
Release date
6 October 1975 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Bez prava na oshibku, Без права на ошибку, Ei saa erehtyä, Kirándulás gyilkossággal

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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