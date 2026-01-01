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Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
No Margin for Error
6.8
No Margin for Error
, 1975
Bez prava na oshibku
USSR / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Synopsis
A criminal story which happened in a small Russian town.
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Cast
Nikolay Merzlikin
Boris Yunusov - podsuminyy
Lev Prygunov
Roman Seletskiy
Viktor Markin
Advokat podsudimogo
Svetlana Starikova
Valentina Zhemarina
Vladimir Plotnikov
Vladimir Balashov
Valentina Berezutskaya
Leonid Yarmolnik
Konstantin Kulchitsky
Nikolay Merzlikin
Boris Yunusov - podsuminyy
Oleg Zhakov
Nikolay Aleksandrovich - sudya
Vladimir Druzhnikov
Yuriy Petrovich - prokuror
Director
Aleksandr Faintsimmer
Writer
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Composer
Mark Minkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
6 October 1975
Release date
6 October 1975
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Bez prava na oshibku, Без права на ошибку, Ei saa erehtyä, Kirándulás gyilkossággal
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
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