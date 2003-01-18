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Poster of The United States of Leland
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The United States of Leland
7.0

The United States of Leland

, 2003
The United States of Leland
USA / Drama, Crime, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The United States of Leland
7.0

Synopsis

A young man's experience in a juvenile detention center that touches on the tumultuous changes that befall his family and the community in which he lives.

Cast

Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Pearl Madison
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling
Leland P. Fitzgerald
Chris Klein
Allen Harris
Jena Malone
Jena Malone
Becky Pollard
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Marybeth Fitzgerald
Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Albert T. Fitzgerald
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams
Julie Pollard
Martin Donovan
Martin Donovan
Harry Pollard
Michael Welch
Michael Welch
Ann Magnuson
Karen Pollard
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington
Ayesha
Director Matthew Ryan Hoge
Writer Matthew Ryan Hoge
Composer Jeremy Enigk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 18 January 2003
Release date
18 January 2003 Russia 18+
15 May 2003 France
11 May 2006 Germany
1 July 2005 Great Britain
18 January 2003 Kazakhstan
18 January 2003 USA
18 January 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $343,847
Production MDP Worldwide, Media 8 Entertainment, Thousand Words
Also known as
The United States of Leland, El crimen de Leland, 16歳の合衆国, 20 Messerstiche, A fiatalkorú, El mundo de Leland, Il delitto Fitzgerald, Jungtinės Lylando valstijos, Leland Birleşik Devletleri, Les états-Unis de Leland, Nepricakovani zlocin, O Mundo de Leland, Odmienne stany moralności, Os Estados Unidos de Leland, Solitude - Die Geheimnisvolle Welt des Leland Fitzgerald, State of Mind, Statele Unite ale lui Leland, United States of Leland, Δηλητηριασμένες ψυχές, Соединенные штаты Лиланда, Съединените щати на Лиланд, 유나이티드 스테이츠 오브 리랜드, Dilitiriasmenes psyhes, 李岚的天空, Jungtines Lylando valstijos

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Leland It covers my eyes. It's all I can see. Say there's some kids playing baseball. All I see is the one kid they won't let play because he tells corny jokes. And no-one thinks they're funny. Or I see a boy and a girl in love and kissing, you know. I just see that they're gonna be one of those sad old couples one day who just cheats on each other and can't even look at each other in the eye. And I feel it. I feel all of their sadness. I feel it probably even worse than that sad old couple or that corny kid will ever feel it.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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