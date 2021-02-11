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Poster of The Killing
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Killing
7.9

The Killing

, 1956
The Killing
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Killing
7.9

Synopsis

Crooks plan and execute a daring race-track robbery.

Cast

Sterling Hayden
Sterling Hayden
Johnny Clay
Coleen Gray
Fay
Vince Edwards
Val Cannon
Jay C. Flippen
Jay C. Flippen
Marvin Unger
Ted de Corsia
Patrolman Randy Kennan
Marie Windsor
Sherry Peatty
Elisha Cook Jr.
George Peatty
Joe Sawyer
Mike O'Reilly
James Edwards
Track Parking Attendant
Timothy Carey
Nikki Arcane
Director Stanley Kubrick
Writer Stanley Kubrick, Jim Thompson, Lionel White
Composer Gerald Fried
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 19 May 1956
Release date
10 February 1957 Australia PG
15 February 1957 Austria 12
27 January 1961 Finland
11 September 1957 France
6 December 2001 Germany
21 July 1956 Great Britain
21 March 1957 Italy
22 February 1957 Netherlands
14 January 1957 Sweden
6 June 1956 USA
Budget $320,000
Worldwide Gross $380
Production Harris-Kubrick Pictures
Also known as
The Killing, Casta de malditos, Die Rechnung ging nicht auf, Spelet är förlorat, Убийство, Atracament perfecte, Atraco perfecto, Bed of Fear, Clean Break, Coup manqué, Day of Violence, De millioenenroof, Det store gangsterkup, Gennama ni karada wo hare, Gyilkosság, Ha-Hereg, I klopi, Jaf la Hipodrom, Killing, L'Ultime Razzia, Mislukte opzet, Mordet, O Grande Golpe, Peli on menetetty, Rapina a mano armata, Rop brez plena, Son darbe, Spillet er tapt, Tapmine, Tappo, To hrima tis orgis, Um Roubo no Hipódromo, Uzaludna pljačka, Velká kořist, Zabíjanie, Zabíjení, Zabójstwo, Žmogžudystė, Το χρήμα της οργής, Убивство, Убийството, Убиство, 殺手, 現金に体を張れ, Սպանությունը, แผนโฉดโคตรคนชั่ว, 킬링

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 11 February 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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