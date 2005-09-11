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Poster of Revolver
7.0
Revolver - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Revolver
7.0

Revolver

, 2005
Revolver
France, Great Britain / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Revolver
7.0
Revolver - Dubbed trailer
Revolver  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Jason Statham
Jason Statham
Jake Green
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Dorothy Macha
Vincent Pastore
Vincent Pastore
Zach
Andr&#233; Benjamin
André Benjamin
Avi
Mem Ferda
Togo Igawa
Sacha Bennett
Del Mak
Vincent Riotta
Vincent Riotta
Peter Rnic
Mark Strong
Mark Strong
Sorter
Francesca Annis
Francesca Annis
Lily Walker
Director Guy Ritchie
Writer Luc Besson, Guy Ritchie
Composer Nathaniel Méchaly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 23 September 2005
World premiere 11 September 2005
Release date
22 September 2005 Russia Парадиз 16+
22 September 2005 Australia
22 September 2005 Belarus
11 September 2005 Denmark 15
14 September 2007 Finland
28 September 2005 France
11 September 2005 Germany
22 September 2005 Great Britain
26 February 2008 Greece
22 September 2005 Kazakhstan
2 December 2005 Lithuania
11 August 2022 South Korea
22 September 2005 USA
22 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $7,221,558
Production EuropaCorp, Revolver Pictures, Toff Guy Films
Also known as
Revolver, Revólver, Revolveris, Револьвер, Crime Lord, Revolver de Guy Ritchie, Rewolwer, Súng Lục, Tabanca, Револвер, 리볼버, リボルバー, 玩命左輪

Film rating

7.0
Rate 26 votes
6.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1843 In the Thriller genre  345 In the Drama genre  815 In the Crime genre  159 In films of France  122 In films of Great Britain  153 In films of 2005  32
Updated 13 February 2023

Film Trailers

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Revolver - Dubbed trailer
Revolver Dubbed trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Revolver

Quotes

Jake Green There is something about yourself that you don't know. Something that you will deny even exists until it's too late to do anything about it. It's the only reason you get up in the morning, the only reason you suffer the shitty boss, the blood, the sweat and the tears. This is because you want people to know how good, attractive, generous, funny, wild and clever you really are. "Fear or revere me, but please think I'm special." We share an addiction. We're approval junkies. We're all in it for the slap on the back and the gold watch. The "hip, hip, hoo-fucking-rah." Look at the clever boy with the badge, polishing his trophy. Shine on, you crazy diamond. Cos we're just monkeys wrapped in suits, begging for the approval of others.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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