6.5
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Best Comedies
The Accidental Detective 2
The Accidental Detective 2
Tamjeong: riteonjeu / Tam jeong 2
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Detective
Comedy
Crime
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
16 March 2019
World premiere
13 June 2018
Release date
13 June 2018
South Korea
Worldwide Gross
$24,243,825
Production
Cree Pictures, Frontier Works Comic
Also known as
Tam jeong 2, The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, The Accidental Detective 2, Tamjeong: Riteon-jeu, Thám Tử Gà Mơ 2, Thám Tử Gà Mơ: Bộ Ba Khó Đỡ, Детектив по случайности: В действии, 妙探事務所2, 探偵なふたり リターンズ
Director
Lee Eon-hie
Cast
Kwon Sang-woo
Seong Dong-il
Lee Kwang-soo
Similar films for The Accidental Detective 2
6.6
Extreme Job
(2019)
7.1
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
(2019)
6.1
Miss & Mrs. Cops
(2019)
7.0
Exit
(2019)
6.5
11
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
