6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Accidental Detective 2

The Accidental Detective 2

Tamjeong: riteonjeu / Tam jeong 2 18+
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 16 March 2019
World premiere 13 June 2018
Release date
13 June 2018 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $24,243,825
Production Cree Pictures, Frontier Works Comic
Also known as
Tam jeong 2, The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, The Accidental Detective 2, Tamjeong: Riteon-jeu, Thám Tử Gà Mơ 2, Thám Tử Gà Mơ: Bộ Ba Khó Đỡ, Детектив по случайности: В действии, 妙探事務所2, 探偵なふたり　リターンズ
Director
Lee Eon-hie
Cast
Kwon Sang-woo
Seong Dong-il
Lee Kwang-soo
