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Poster of On the Line
6.4
Kinoafisha Films On the Line
6.4

On the Line

, 2021
Boiseu
South Korea / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of On the Line
6.4

Synopsis

Seo-joon, loses everything to voice phishing and infiltrates a organization in China to meet Kwak Pro, the designer behind this phishing system.

Cast

Park Myeong-hoon
Park Myeong-hoon
VP. Jeon
Kim Moo-yeol
Kim Moo-yeol
Mr. Kwak
Lee Joo-yeong
Lee Joo-yeong
Hacker Ggang-chil
Jo Jae-yoon
Kim Hee-won
Captain Lee Kyu-ho
Byeon Yo-han
Han Seo-joon
Choi Byeong-mo
Head of a department Park
Lee Geun-hoo
Police
Kim Hee-sang
Detective
Lee Jaehyeok
Gang
Yoon Jeong-ro
Phishing writer
Son Byeong-ho
President Hwang
Director Kim Gok, Kim Seon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 20 November 2022
World premiere 15 September 2021
Release date
15 September 2021 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $12,058,986
Production CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Boiseu, On the Line, Giọng Nói Lừa Đảo, Linha Cruzada, Vocea de la telefon, Voice, Грязные миллионы, На зв'язку, 声／姿なき犯罪者, 攔截聲命線, 通话惊魂, 声 姿なき犯罪者, Estafa telefónica, 拦截声命线, 보이스

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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