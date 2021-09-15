Cast
Byeon Yo-han
Han Seo-joon
Yoon Jeong-ro
Phishing writer
Cast and Crew
Director
Kim Gok, Kim Seon
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
20 November 2022
World premiere
15 September 2021
Release date
|15 September 2021
|South Korea
|
|15
Worldwide Gross
$12,058,986
Production
CJ Entertainment
Also known as
Boiseu, On the Line, Giọng Nói Lừa Đảo, Linha Cruzada, Vocea de la telefon, Voice, Грязные миллионы, На зв'язку, 声／姿なき犯罪者, 攔截聲命線, 通话惊魂, 声 姿なき犯罪者, Estafa telefónica, 拦截声命线, 보이스