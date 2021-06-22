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Poster of The Slow Hustle
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Slow Hustle
6.6

The Slow Hustle

, 2021
The Slow Hustle
USA / Crime, Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Slow Hustle
6.6

Synopsis

After Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter is shot and found dead while on duty, the tragedy soon becomes enmeshed in a widening corruption scandal that threatens to unravel the public’s already strained relationship with law enforcement.

Cast

Umar Burley
Self
Jill Carter
Self
Kevin Davis
Self
Jeremy Eldridge
Self
Justin Fenton
Self
Brian Kuebler
Self
Brent Matthews
Self
Jayne Miller
Self
Erin Murphy
Self
Steve Silverman
Self
Director Sonja Sohn
Composer Lodewijk Vos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 7 December 2021
World premiere 22 June 2021
Release date
22 June 2021 Sweden 15
Budget $1,200,000
Production Blowback Productions, La Medicina Productions, Crime Story Media
Also known as
The Slow Hustle, Aeglane muutus, Corrupción en Baltimore, Freamăt în Baltimore, Przekręt w Baltimore, The Slow Hustle: Corrupção e Morte na Polícia de Baltimore, Медленная суета, 死了一個警探之後, The Slow Hustle: Police Corruption

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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