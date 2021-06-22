After Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter is shot and found dead while on duty, the tragedy soon becomes enmeshed in a widening corruption scandal that threatens to unravel the public’s already strained relationship with law enforcement.
ProductionBlowback Productions, La Medicina Productions, Crime Story Media
Also known as
The Slow Hustle, Aeglane muutus, Corrupción en Baltimore, Freamăt în Baltimore, Przekręt w Baltimore, The Slow Hustle: Corrupção e Morte na Polícia de Baltimore, Медленная суета, 死了一個警探之後, The Slow Hustle: Police Corruption
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 27 December 2022
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.