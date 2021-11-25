Cast
James Merrill
DCI Conrad Blake
Sebastian Jennings
Michael Durseley
Tony Lovell
DSI Martin Burton
Keith Mason
DCI Jack Sullivan
Jenna Brough
DS Jennifer Burton
Colin Varey
Dr. Simon Shepard
Cast and Crew
Director
Thierry Chavrimootoo
Writer
Thierry Chavrimootoo
Composer
Richi James
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
2 June 2023
World premiere
25 November 2021
Production
Visage cinema
Also known as
Imperative, The Punished, Каратель