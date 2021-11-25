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Poster of The Punished
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The Punished
5.6

The Punished

, 2021
Imperative
Great Britain / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Punished
5.6

Synopsis

Alcoholic detective Jack Sullivan struggles with his inner demons while trying to track down a vigilante serial killer.

Cast

Jamie Coulter
The Killer
James Merrill
DCI Conrad Blake
Sebastian Jennings
Michael Durseley
Tony Lovell
DSI Martin Burton
Keith Mason
DCI Jack Sullivan
Jenna Brough
DS Jennifer Burton
Colin Varey
Dr. Simon Shepard
Paul Roper
Simon Connery
Naqib Khan
Khan Slater
Ian Butlin
Sylus Ross
Director Thierry Chavrimootoo
Writer Thierry Chavrimootoo
Composer Richi James
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 25 November 2021
Production Visage cinema
Also known as
Imperative, The Punished, Каратель

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 19 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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