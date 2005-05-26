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Silent Partner
4.7
Silent Partner
, 2005
Silent Partner
Russia, USA / Action, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
4.7
Cast
Nick Moran
Gordon Patrick
Tara Reid
Dina Nevskaya
Sergei Kotov
Oleg Stefan
The Client
Georgiy Martirosyan
Mikhail Garin
Irina Grigoryeva
Katya
Lyubov Germanova
Veronika Izotova
Igor Staroseltsev
Dronov
Gregg Henry
Ambassador Lafontaine
Patrick Gallagher
Carl
James D. Deck
Frank
Director
James D. Deck
Writer
James D. Deck
,
Chris Larsen
Composer
Larry Brown
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
26 May 2005
Release date
26 May 2005
Russia
Гельварс
26 May 2005
Belarus
26 May 2005
Kazakhstan
5 September 2006
USA
26 May 2005
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,600,000
Worldwide Gross
$121,825
Production
Syndicate Films, Andrew Stevens Entertainment, Russian American Movie Company (RAMCO)
Also known as
Silent Partner, Juego de espías, Cichy wspólnik, Csendestárs, Double Identity, Murha huipulla, Siopilos praktoras, Sociedade do Crime, Vaikne partner, Σιωπηλός πράκτορας, Теневой партнер
More
Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Quotes
Gordon Patrick
[after hazardous car chase, he is still shaken]
I need to get to the Embassy.
Dina Nevskaya
[after all the road carnage they've just gone through]
Let's take the Metro.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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