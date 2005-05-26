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Poster of Silent Partner
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Silent Partner
4.7

Silent Partner

, 2005
Silent Partner
Russia, USA / Action, Crime / 18+
Poster of Silent Partner
4.7

Cast

Nick Moran
Nick Moran
Gordon Patrick
Tara Reid
Tara Reid
Dina Nevskaya
Sergei Kotov
Oleg Stefan
Oleg Stefan
The Client
Georgiy Martirosyan
Georgiy Martirosyan
Mikhail Garin
Irina Grigoryeva
Katya
Lyubov Germanova
Lyubov Germanova
Veronika Izotova
Veronika Izotova
Igor Staroseltsev
Dronov
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Ambassador Lafontaine
Patrick Gallagher
Carl
James D. Deck
Frank
Director James D. Deck
Writer James D. Deck, Chris Larsen
Composer Larry Brown
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 26 May 2005
Release date
26 May 2005 Russia Гельварс
26 May 2005 Belarus
26 May 2005 Kazakhstan
5 September 2006 USA
26 May 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,600,000
Worldwide Gross $121,825
Production Syndicate Films, Andrew Stevens Entertainment, Russian American Movie Company (RAMCO)
Also known as
Silent Partner, Juego de espías, Cichy wspólnik, Csendestárs, Double Identity, Murha huipulla, Siopilos praktoras, Sociedade do Crime, Vaikne partner, Σιωπηλός πράκτορας, Теневой партнер

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Quotes

Gordon Patrick [after hazardous car chase, he is still shaken] I need to get to the Embassy.
Dina Nevskaya [after all the road carnage they've just gone through] Let's take the Metro.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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