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Poster of The Forger
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Forger
5.8

The Forger

, 2014
The Forger
USA / Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Forger
5.8

Synopsis

A thief works with his father and son to forge a painting by Monet and steal the original. Together, they plan the heist of their lives.

Cast

Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Agent Paisley
John Travolta
John Travolta
Raymond J. Cutter
Anson Mount
Anson Mount
Keegan
Lyndon Smith
Melanie
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Joseph Cutter
Tye Sheridan
Tye Sheridan
Will Cutter
Travis Aaron Wade
Detective Devlin
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Kim
Ken Cheeseman
Ken Cheeseman
Marcus Thomas
Carl
Julio Oscar Mechoso
Raul Carlos
Director Philip Martin
Writer Richard D'Ovidio
Composer Rob Cairns
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 18 June 2016
World premiere 10 September 2014
Release date
12 September 2014 Russia 16+
12 September 2014 Canada
11 January 2016 Germany
10 September 2014 Hungary
12 September 2014 Kazakhstan
13 April 2015 Spain
24 April 2015 USA
12 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $500,304
Production Saban Films, Code Entertainment, Freedom Media
Also known as
The Forger, El gran impostor, A hamisító, Der Auftrag - Für einen letzten Coup ist es nie zu spät!, El falsificador, Fałszerz, Kẻ Trộm Tranh, Klastotojas, Krivotvoritelj, L'Affaire Monet, L'ultime vol, O Golpe, O impostor, The Forger - Il falsario, THE FORGER 天才贋作画家　最後のミッション, Ο παραχαράκτης, Фалшификаторът, Фальсификатор, 驚世劫作, THE FORGER 天才贋作画家 最後のミッション：2014, Der Auftrag - The Forger

Film rating

5.8
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

Will Cutter I just never see you guys hug, or say you love each other.
Joseph Cutter Yeah, well I don't do that. But he knows.
Will Cutter You sure?
Joseph Cutter I didn't tell your grandmother either. But she knew. Why? Because words don't mean shit in this world, Will. It's what a person does for you that counts.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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