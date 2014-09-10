ProductionSaban Films, Code Entertainment, Freedom Media
Also known as
The Forger, El gran impostor, A hamisító, Der Auftrag - Für einen letzten Coup ist es nie zu spät!, El falsificador, Fałszerz, Kẻ Trộm Tranh, Klastotojas, Krivotvoritelj, L'Affaire Monet, L'ultime vol, O Golpe, O impostor, The Forger - Il falsario, THE FORGER 天才贋作画家 最後のミッション, Ο παραχαράκτης, Фалшификаторът, Фальсификатор, 驚世劫作, THE FORGER 天才贋作画家 最後のミッション：2014, Der Auftrag - The Forger
Film rating
5.8
Rate11 votes
5.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Will CutterI just never see you guys hug, or say you love each other.
Joseph CutterYeah, well I don't do that. But he knows.
Will CutterYou sure?
Joseph CutterI didn't tell your grandmother either. But she knew. Why? Because words don't mean shit in this world, Will. It's what a person does for you that counts.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.